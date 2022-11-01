Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals Why Black Panther 3 Hasn't Been Announced

In a matter of days, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will race into theaters, giving fans a touching continuation of the Black Panther franchise. As the initial flick is one of Marvel Studios' highest-grossing films and Wakanda Forever is tracking for a monstrous opening, it's all but guaranteed fans will get a Black Panther 3 before too long at all. Still, Marvel producer Nate Moore says the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said in a recent chat with Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

When all was said and done, Black Panther ended up grossing $1.34 billion dollars, making it the highest-grossing solo flick in the franchise outside of Spider-Man: No Way Home. By latest predictions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on-pace for a sizeable $175 million opening weekend in theaters across the country. Should it gross at least $175M, Wakanda Forever would still crack the MCU's top ten chart for opening weekends, which currently includes Black Panther, all four Avengers flicks, No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Captain America: Civil War.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.