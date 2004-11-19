National Treasure 3: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Third Film With Nicolas Cage

✖

Maybe all hope for a third National Treasure film isn't lost after all. Following two films with Nicolas Cage, the beloved Disney adventure franchise is moving forward with a TV series on Disney+ that stars Lisette Alexis and focuses on a mostly new group of characters. Even Cage has said that the chances of a third National Treasure feature film are slim, given the new TV show. However, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently offered an update that has fans hopeful the Cage trilogy will be completed.

During a Reddit AMA for his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, Bruckheimer was asked about reuniting with Cage sometime in the near future. Bruckheimer responded to the fan to say that he was actually working on a National Treasure script with Cage, seemingly hinting that they'll both be returning to that franchise.

"Absolutely. I love Nicolas," Bruckheimer wrote, "he's a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure."

Bruckheimer doesn't specifically say that they're working on the script for National Treasure 3, but seems like one of just two possibilities. The only other plausible outcome would be the duo working on a script for the upcoming TV series that would feature Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates returning in some capacity. It has already been announced that Justin Bartha would be reprising his role as Riley Poole in the series, so the stories are connected and take place in the same world. All that to say, a producer of Bruckheimer's caliber and a star like Nicolas Cage working together on a single episode script for a TV series just to get a guest appearance nailed down.

Earlier this year, ahead of the debut of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage was asked why National Treasure 3 never happened. According to the actor, his phone just stopped ringing about the threequel.

"The phone stopped ringing. It was like,'What do you mean we're not doing National Treasure 3? It's been 14 years, why not," Cage told GQ. "Well, Sorcerer's Apprentice didn't work, and Ghost Rider didn't really sell tickets. And Drive Angry just came and went."

As of now, there has been nothing announced regarding National Treasure 3 or Cage's return to the franchise. It seems, however, that could change.

