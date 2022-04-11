Original National Treasure Star Returning for Disney+ TV Series

Production is underway on the new National Treasure TV series for Disney+, following a brand new story while keeping the adventurous and historical spirit of the two original movies. Lisette Alexis is leading the cast of the series, with Catherine Zeta-Jones playing the villain, and now one of the stars of Disney’s National Treasure films has joined the series roster. Lovable sidekick Riley Poole is back in action.

Disney announced on Monday afternoon that Justin Bartha is returning to the National Treasure franchise and reprising his role as Riley Poole in the series. Bartha starred as Riley in National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets, working alongside Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger.

The addition of Bartha’s Riley confirms that the Disney+ National Treasure series does take place in the same world as the films. It won’t continue the tale of Benjamin Franklin Gates, however. There has been no indication that Cage or Kruger will be reprising their roles, but the door certainly seems to be open.

Alexis stars in National Treasure as Jess, a DREAMer who knows that there is more to her family than she’s been told. She has been described as a “brilliant ad resourceful mind” who loves a good mystery and has a “natural talent for solving puzzles.” The cast also includes Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues. Catherine Zeta-Jones will be portraying the series antagonist.

Smith is playing FBI Agent Ross, an operative searching for redemption after a terrible mistake nearly ended her career. Reed takes on the role of Tasha, a social media personality, tech genius, and very close high school friend of Jess (Alexis). Rodrigues stars as Ethan, Jess’ best friend, who has a hard time breaking the rules. Cipriano plays Oren, a class clown who knows a thing or two about conspiracy theories. Walker is set to play Liam, a struggling musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure TV series after producing the two Nicolas Cage films for Disney. He’s joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. The two Wibberlys will be writing the pilot episode of the TV series with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

Are you excited for the new National Treasure TV series? Let us know in the comments!