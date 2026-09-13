Nearly 2 Decades Later, Bruce Campbell Finally Addresses Spider-Man 4 Villain Role Rumor

For years now, fans have speculated that Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell had been using the actor’s small cameos scattered throughout Raimi’s Spider-Man movies to build up to a much bigger reveal, ushering in a new villain for Peter Parker to face had the franchise continued. But now Campbell is speaking out, and although it seems that he’s putting the rumors to rest for good, fans are still speculating about a possible future appearance—both for the actor and the character.

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According to The Wrap, Campbell is stating once and for all that there was never a plan for him to take on the role of Mysterio in future Spider-Man projects, despite his multiple appearances in small roles throughout the three films. “Sam and I have never had a single conversation about Mysterio. Not a single conversation,” the actor said. He went on to add, “It’s such a crock of shit, the whole thing. Because it’s a storyboard that got out. ‘Hey, that looks like Bruce Campbell. Oh my God, he’s going to be Mysterio!’” While some fans are happy to accept this as the truth, others are taking it with a grain of salt, seemingly choosing to believe there’s still a chance for the actor to pop up as the villain in some way or another.

Despite His Claims, Fans Don’t Want To Believe Bruce Campbell Isn’t Playing Mysterio

Bruce Campbell says rumors about him playing Mysterio in Sam Raimi’s canceled ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’ are complete nonsense.



"Sam and I have never had a single conversation about Mysterio. Not a single conversation."



(via @TheWrap) pic.twitter.com/zxwBeDCFs6 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) September 12, 2026

Some are saying that it’s obviously true because a fourth Raimi Spider-Man never even left the planning stages before it was decided by the studio that it would move on to the Andrew Garfield-led movies. Others, however, aren’t so sure, with one fan on X saying, “Bruce Campbell denying it in the exact voice he would use if it were true. Very Raimi of him.” Another added, “This in Secret Wars would be peak. Pushing that through the line to a Spider-Man 4 with Raimi at the helm, with the intro to a young Mayday, would be even peaker. DO IT.”

It’s also worth noting that Sam Raimi himself once stated that he had plans for Campbell in terms of a future in his Spider-Man universe, seemingly confirming at least some of the Mysterio rumors when he said, “I miss the really great cameo we had designed for Bruce Campbell. [Mysterio] was one of the possibilities. We had other things in mind, too, but that was one of them.” Raimi’s vision for more Spider-Man projects was a veritable goldmine, with the director making clear his desire to bring Kraven the Hunter into the universe in a big way, going so far as to make him one of the main villains for Spider-Man to face off against. So while this particular theory might be fueled by the need to cope, there was definitely still some Spider-Man magic that Raimi had planned.