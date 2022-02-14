Netflix’s Adam Project Takes Center Stage in Super Bowl Movie Preview Trailer

In the days leading up to this year’s Super Bowl, Netflix brought forth some serious movie heat. The streamer started with a trailer dedicated to all of its biggest films this year, showing off footage from The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, Slumberland, Enola Holmes 2, and quite a few others. Shortly after, Netflix unveiled the full trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s new movie The Adam Project. For the Super Bowl, the streaming service simply combined the two ads.

A new movie preview (with some previously unseen footage) arrived in the first quarter of the game, leading into a trailer for The Adam Project. You can watch it below!

It’s possible that Knives Out 2 is the most anticipated Netflix movie of the entire year, and for good reason. Knives Out was a surprising smash hit in 2019, raking in a ton of money at the box office and earning several major awards nominations. Netflix paid director Rian Johnson a small fortune to bring the sequels over as exclusives, sending Knives Out 2 into production almost right away.

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2, trying to solve a mystery with an entirely new cast of characters. The short clip in the preview trailer features Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn. Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton are also in the film.

Netflix’s 2022 trailer also showed off some footage from The Gray Man, the new film from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Inspired by the novels by Mark Greany, The Gray Man follows a CIA mercenary who gets caught up in a global manhunt. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in the action-packed movie, alongside Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Highly anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 also revealed some footage in the trailer, along with the latest project from Adam Sandler. The film is called Hustle, and it tells the story of a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a troubled past.

Unfortunately, most of these movies don’t have release dates just yet, but we at least know they’ll all be hitting theaters sometime before the end of 2022.

