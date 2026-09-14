Netflix and Sega Confirm Three Major Projects, Including Live-Action Movie of Cult Game Franchise

It used to be that there was an assumption that any video game adaptation was automatically going to be bad, a trend that decades of movies beat into the minds of fans around the globe. One place that this trend has been dismantled entirely is at Netflix, the home for the League of Legends-inspired series Arcane as well as the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. They’re not alone, though, as Netflix is also home to Castlevania, Pokémon Concierge, and Sonic Prime. After the success of their previous Sonic the Hedgehog adaptation, Netflix and SEGA have confirmed today that their partnership is taking a major step forward.

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Today, the two companies have confirmed that not only is another Sonic TV series happening at the streamer, but that Stranger Than Heaven, the upcoming prequel to the Like a Dragon franchise, is also in development as a movie, and the cult, chaotic driving game Crazy Taxi is also in the works as a feature film. These adaptations mark a major shift in the dynamic between the two companies, but also for video game fans, as it will offer three pretty distinct adaptations of games that couldn’t be more different, proving that the era of the video game movie is finally here.

SEGA and Netflix Confirm Three New Adaptations, Including Crazy Taxi

Image Courtesy of Sega

In a statement, Brandon Riegg, vice president of Nonfiction and Transmedia at Netflix, noted that bringing these games to life is easy for them since the games themselves come pre-packaged with two important things: characters fans already love and worlds they’re obsessed with.

“With Crazy Taxi, Sonic and Stranger Than Heaven, we get to work across three completely different eras of Sega’s catalog, celebrating everything fans love, while introducing them to new audiences,” Riegg said.

The upcoming Crazy Taxi feature film is perhaps the most surprising of all these announcements, with Netflix confirming that screenwriters Dan Gregor & Doug Mand (2025’s The Naked Gun) will pen the movie. Another indicator of the tone this one might take is that the team behind the Sonic the Hedgehog movies is working on it, with Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher for Original Film producing.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with SEGA and bring Crazy Taxi to life with our partners at Netflix,” Moritz and Ascher said. “This film is for anyone who’s spent hours behind the wheel of a yellow cab on their Dreamcast, with the music cranked up, smashing through everything in sight just to make the next fare.”

Fans of the original 1999 arcade classic have been eagerly awaiting the franchise’s return, and with a new game set to arrive next year, there’s no better time than now for the series to leap to the big screen.

Netflix’s new Sonic TV series might draw a slightly different reaction from fans. Confirmed in their announcement, Netflix has revealed that the new series is being developed for “an upper pre-school audience.” Though Sonic and his friends will appear, it’s further described as “a high-voltage, comedic, yet emotionally grounded series built for kids.”

The Stranger Than Heaven adaptation is perhaps the most unique, as the film is pulling from a game that hasn’t even been released yet. Though the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series has been consistent for decades, it remains to be seen how it will fit alongside the game itself, either as a full adaptation or more of a companion piece.