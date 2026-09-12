Diablo TV Series Announced for Netflix

BlizzCon 2026 has only just kicked off and while it will mainly be strictly about video games, Blizzard Entertainment’s second announcement of the show was about television. The developer announced that a Diablo TV series is in production and coming to Netflix.

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Blizzard president Johanna Faries revealed the series on stage with only a few details. It didn’t come with a release date, trailer, or even a screenshot. She only noted that it was in development and will be an animated series.

As reported by Variety, a press release gave a little more to say about this Diablo series without actually saying anything.

“After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens,” reads the release. “A new animated series set in the world of ‘Diablo’ is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes.”

An Animated Diablo Series Is Coming to Netflix

Image Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

It’s unclear when more information will be coming, but this project is likely in its early stages, meaning more probably won’t come for some time.

Netflix has doubled down on video game series over the years. It has TV shows or movies based on The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, Castlevania, Dragon Quest, Resident Evil, League of Legends, Cuphead, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dragon Age, Tekken, Far Cry, and Pokemon, just to name a few.

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