Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in August 2023

A new month is set to begin next week, and that means a lot of new movies and TV shows are about to make their way to Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the full list of titles set to arrive on its roster over the course of August, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. At the start of the month, Netflix is adding a horde of movies, including half of the films from the Fast and Furious franchise. The first five Fast and Furious films are hitting the streaming service on August 1st, along with two Despicable Me movies and several other titles. As far as originals go, the biggest title hitting Netflix comes in the form of the streamer's live-action take on One Piece, the iconic manga and anime series. The entire first season of One Piece arrives on Netflix on August 31st. The Gal Gadot-starring original movie Heart of Stone on August 11th. You can check out the full list of August new additions below!

August 1st 2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4 Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world's new savior or a "delusional" promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand? It depends on whom you ask in UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there's another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson). In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views. The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark). As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings. When Jake's real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another. Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom. prevnext

August 2nd Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Intimate and captivating, this documentary charts the meteoric rise, tragic downfall and unbelievable comeback of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US. Soulcatcher (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device. prevnext

August 3rd Head to Head (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure. Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

With exams, a school trip to Paris and prom on the horizon, Nick, Charlie and the gang must navigate the next stages of life, love and friendship. The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Questions persist about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva. This true-crime series uncovers new details. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Lisa's trial approaches, Mickey faces doubts, setbacks and unexpected revelations. Lorna and Cisco plan for their big day, while Izzy makes big moves. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Bullied by his boss, worked around the clock, he's nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive! prevnext

August 4th The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They'll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true! Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The dark and mysterious erotic thriller series from Steven Pillemer returns for a new season of lust, longing and betrayal. prevnext

August 7th Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With all new songs and all new friends, the fun times never end for Gabby and her cute cat, Pandy Paws. Want to come along? It's time to get tiny! prevnext

August 8th The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Reunited with Lancelot for the first time since their tragic accident, Tristan must learn to conquer his inner demons in order to save his mother's life. Untold: Johnny Football -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it. Dubbed "Johnny Football," the magnetic football player captured the nation's attention and initially relished his alter ego: "I wanted to be Johnny Football. Johnny Football never had a bad time," he says. But as the money rolled in, the scrutiny heightened, and Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way. With astonishing candor, Manziel – along with his family, coaches, his former best friend, and his agent – details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs. He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life that he reveals here. Zombieverse (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive? prevnext

August 9th Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of hip hop played throughout the revolutionary genre's 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day. prevnext

August 10th Jagun Jagun Marry My Dead Body (TW) -- NETFLIX FILM

After finding an odd envelope, Policeman Ming-han's life takes a spooky turn: He's now wed to a ghost husband, and they must solve a crime together. Mech Cadets -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who've been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders. Painkiller -- NETFLIX SERIES

A fictionalized retelling of events, PAINKILLER is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin. An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article 'The Family That Built the Empire of Pain' by Patrick Radden Keefe. Executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney, and showrunners/creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. Starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny. prevnext

August 11th Down for Love (NZ) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating. Heart of Stone -- NETFLIX FILM

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset. prevnext

August 12th Behind Your Touch (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases – but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery. prevnext

August 14th Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4 prevnext

August 15th Ancient Aliens: Season 5 Ballers: Seasons 1-5 Jared Freid: 37 and Single -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Introducing Jared Freid's hilarious stand-up comedy special, "37 & Single". In this uproarious performance, Jared, a self-proclaimed expert on the single life, takes us on a wild ride through the ups and downs of navigating the modern dating world. With a humorously annoyed perspective, he hilariously tackles the frustrations of apps, awkward set-ups, and the constant reminders from friends who have moved into the next phase of life. Join Jared as he explores the nuances of being single, growing up, gender reveal parties, and the inevitable break-ups that occur along the way. Get ready for a night of laughter and relatable stories as Jared sheds light on the joys and challenges of being 37 and still searching for that special someone. Untold: Hall of Shame -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

Victor Conte's name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records. The film features interviews with several of Conte's notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports' most notorious names continues to unfold. prevnext

August 16th At Home With The Furys (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap. The Chosen One (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny? DEPP V HEARD (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world's attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society. prevnext

August 17th My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The hunter becomes the hunted when Terry mysteriously goes missing, leaving his wife, kids – and Blobby – to search for him all over the universe. The Upshaws: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series. prevnext

August 18th 10 Days of a Bad Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder. Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart. Mask Girl (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night – until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life. The Monkey King -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey's own ego! prevnext

August 22nd LIGHTHOUSE (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way. Untold: Swamp Kings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)

College football is life in Florida, nowhere more apparent than in the extraordinary story of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010. After a blazing run in the 1990s under Coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida's winning streak had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators' demanding new head coach whose take-no-prisoners style breeds not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room. In their own words through extensive sit-down interviews paired with archival footage, Meyer and the titans he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among many others) give viewers a bird's-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships. Drilling down with a riveting play-by-play of some of the Gators' most blistering wins and losses, this four-episode docuseries zooms in on each turbulent year of Meyer's reign and isn't afraid to tackle the challenging sides of his leadership and the perils of his players being star athletes at such a young age. prevnext

August 23rd The Big Short Destined with You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom – igniting an unexpected romance. Sausage Party Squared Love Everlasting (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

A flashy influencer and a down-to-earth teacher's committed relationship gets tested when a person from the past threatens their happily ever after. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Five different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. prevnext

August 24th Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

New episodes of the martial-arts anime series. Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne's fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants. Who is Erin Carter? (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A British expat's tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret... and violent past. prevnext

August 25th Killer Book Club -- NETFLIX FILM

Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- NETFLIX FILM

Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry. Directed by Sammi Cohen, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie & Adam Sandler, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes. prevnext

August 30th Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Five different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. prevnext