Netflix Reveals Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer

Heartstopper Season 2 is almost here and Netflix wheeled out a new trailer to celebrate. Joe Locke and Kit Connor are back as Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. The couple is coming back to the streaming platform on August 3. France will be a massive locale for Heartstopper Season 2 as the kids are going abroad this time around. There's prom to contend with and relationship drama, as you would expect from a teen show like this one. Netflix has fans absolutely obsessed with Connor and Locke's characters. Check out what they're up to down below!

Netflix knew they had a huge hit on their hands when Heartstopper premiered in April of 2022. All over the world, people got introduced to Charlie and Nick. Of course, the show is based on Alice Oseman's award-winning graphic novels. (In a now-reliable quirk, the Heartstopper books have charted even higher after the success of their live-action televised counterparts.) It feels like the sky is then limit for further scenes of the streaming favorite.

Heartstopper Has Already Been Greenlit For Season 3

(Photo: Netflix)

While the streaming giant has a penchant for cancelling shows after two seasons, it seems like Heartstopper must have struck a major chord with decision-makers. When the second salvo of episodes was announced, Netflix decided to sign up for Season 3 as well. TUDUM caught up with Alice Oseman and Patrick Walters to talk about the popularity of their show!

Oseman said, "I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship."

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," continued executive producer Patrick Walters. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

Heartstopper Makes A Big Mark with Young Viewers

(Photo: Netflix)

The people in-charge are not the only ones feeling Heartstopper. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Yasmin Finney spoke about her experience on the series. She explained that for a lot of young people, this kind of show would have literally changed their life, if it had been available during their formative years.

"You know, what I always think to myself when I watch Heartstopper, is I wish I had this when I was growing up, because I didn't," Yasmin recalled. "I didn't have anything to look up to, I didn't have anyone to look up to. And for a very long time, I felt helpless. And I felt unheard and invisible. And Heartstopper has just completely flipped that and I wish I had Heartstopper when I was growing up."

"Because I could see myself represented. And that's what literally everybody is messaging me, saying thank you so much for being that representation that the U.K. has so dearly needed for so long," she added. "It gives me butterflies and goosebumps every time I think about what has happened and what I've done and the work that Heartstopper, and the message Heartstopper, brings to the world. It's amazing."

