Everything Coming to Netflix on August 1st

August is just around the corner and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Netflix. As always, the streaming giant will have a metric ton of new original projects rolling out over the course of the next month, but Netflix isn't just a service of originals. There will be plenty of other titles making their way to Netflix over the coming weeks. It's the first day of August, however, that will see the most additions.

Streaming contracts usually begin and end on a monthly basis, so the first and last days of the month almost always represent the most change for a service's lineup. Netflix is no exception to that rule. On August 1st, an entire wave of new content will be arriving upon Netflix's shores, with quite a few movies that fans will undoubtedly be excited about.

One of the biggest addition at the top of the month comes in the form of an entire trilogy. All three original Jurassic Park films are making the jump from Peacock to Netflix on August 1st. The service will also be seeing the arrival of films like A Knight's Tale, The Addams Family, Mad Max, Mr. Deeds, and The NeverEnding Story. You can take a look at the full list of August 1st additions below.

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Super Monsters: The New Class

