The Number One Movie on Netflix Is Leaving This Week

✖

With Top Gun: Maverick absolutely dominating the box office, fans have been going back to the danger zone and rewatching the original Tom Cruise hit from 1986. The film has been available on Netflix for the past few months and has been on a bit of a tear in the wake of Maverick's release. For the past week or so, Top Gun has been locked into the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10, proving it's still immensely popular amongst movie fans. Unfortunately, Top Gun won't be on Netflix for much longer.

When you look at the list of titles leaving Netflix in May, Top Gun is on the list, with an exit set for the final day of the month. So that means Tuesday will be the final day to stream the classic action film on Netflix, at least for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, Netflix isn't the only streaming service with Top Gun currently in its lineup. The film is also available to stream on Paramount+, and it will still be there after exiting Netflix.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix on Tuesday night, as well as those that were removed throughout the month of May:

Are you disappointed to see Top Gun leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!