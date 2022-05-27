Top Gun: Maverick is officially the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever. The film has exceeded expectations and become the biggest opening in Tom Cruise's long and storied career. While there was some contention over the weekend, with Disney maintaining that Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was still the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever with $153 million (if preview night receipts are counted), Top Gun: Maverick's updated $156 million opening leaves no doubt that it is the new record-holder. It's also the second-best opening ever for blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer (behind the $135.6 million made by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest on its opening weekend back in 2006).

Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reactions from fans and critics. It earned a rare A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

As for the rest of the box office, Marvel Studios' previously chart-topping Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in second place, earning another $20 million+ over the holiday weekend. The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in third place. Downton Abbey: A New Era slides into fourth place in its second weekend, adding another $7.5 million over the four-day weekend. Animated hit The Bad Guys clings onto the final top-five spot with $6.1 million for the holiday weekend. This weekend's complete list of top 10 films at the box office is in the works