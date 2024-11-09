Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Netflix This Year

The holidays are fast approaching and Netflix has already started celebrating with its annual slate of Christmas and holiday films. The service didn’t get started with its Christmas movies quite as early as the folks over at Hallmark, but November 6th saw the first Netflix original Christmas movie of the year premiere.

The newly released Meet Me Next Christmas is the first of a robust slate of Christmas movies that is much busier than previous years. Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Taron Egerton, and Sabrina Carpenter are all set for appearance in the 2024 lineup.

You can check out the full list of 2024 Netflix Christmas movies below (complete with loglines and cast lineups).

Meet Me Next Christmas (November 6th)

Courtesy of Marni Grossman/Netflix

“In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.”

Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, Wesley French

Hot Frosty (November 13th)

Courtesy of Petr Maur / Netflix

“Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays…and before he melts.”

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon Greer, Lauren Holly, Chrishell Stause, with Joe Lo Truglio and Craig Robinson

The Merry Gentlemen (November 20th)

Courtesy of Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

“To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.”

Cast: Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes, Marc Anthony Samuel

Our Little Secret (November 27th)

Courtesy of Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix

“Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.”

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell and Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, Brian Unger

The Snow Sister (November 29th)

Courtesy of Netflix

“Christmas Eve is approaching. It is also the day Julian turns eleven years old. Usually, it is the best day of the year, filled with the fantastic aroma of gingersnaps and tangerines, the sound of a crackling fire, the decorated Christmas tree, and the flickering candlelight. All the things that makeup Christmas. But this year nothing is as usual. Julian and his family have a sadness over them, and Julian feels that Christmas has just been canceled. Then, one day, Julian meets the happy and Christmas-loving Hedvig and begins to believe that there will be Christmas after all. But there’s something strange about Hedvig’s house, and who is the old man who is lurking around the house all the time?”

Cast: Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, Ole Steinkjer Øyen, Jan Sælid, Samsaya, Gunnar Eiriksson and Advika

That Christmas (December 4th)

Courtesy of Netflix

“Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

Cast: Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee, India Brown, Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan, Andy Nyman, Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, Ava Talbot, with Bill Nighy and Rhys Darby

Mary (December 6th)

Courtesy of Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC

“Mary is a coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.”

Cast: Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren, Hilla Vidor, Mili Avital, Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, Dudley O’Shaughnessy, Keren Tzur, Mehmet Kurtulus, Mila Harris and Anthony Hopkins

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Live on December 6th)

“It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

Carry-On (December 13th)

Courtesy of Netflix

“A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.”

Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Sinqua Walls and Jason Bateman.