Netflix Surprises Comedy Fans With Some of the Funniest Movies of the Last 30 Years

Netflix just experienced one of its biggest days for new additions in a very long time, and movie fans largely had no idea that it was coming. The first day of a new month is almost always a big one for Netflix, as new streaming contracts kick in and movies and shows are added to the service. Netflix had previously announced dozens of additions for July 1st, but the streamer ended up adding a bunch more movies to the list at the very last minute, surprising subscribers with some of the funniest and most notable comedies from the past 30+ years.

If you’ve checked Netflix’s lineup since Tuesday, you might have noticed that some truly iconic comedies are now on the roster. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy, Wayne’s World, Zoolander, Old School, Tommy Boy, Happy Gilmore, and National Lampoon’s Animal House are all among the surprise additions, setting apart Netflix as a go-to comedy destination this month.

Many of these new additions are due to Netflix’s Summer of Comedy Cinema at the Paris Theater in New York City. In addition to a screening series of iconic comedies at the theater — including Caddyshack, City Slickers, and Waiting for Guffman in 35mm — Netflix brought a whole collection of these films to its service for streaming users to enjoy.

According to a release from Netflix, here’s the full list of movies added to the service as part of the collection:

New on July 1st

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Blades of Glory

Coneheads

Good Burger

Grown Ups

Happy Gilmore

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night at the Roxbury

Old School

The Other Guys

Road Trip

Tommy Boy

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Zoolander

Previously Added

50 First Dates

Baby Mama

Big Daddy

The Blues Brothers

Get Hard

Grown Ups 2

MacGruber

The Nutty Professor

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Sandy Wexler

Superstar

The Summer of Comedy Cinema is celebrating some of the biggest names in comedy, which is a big reason why you have probably noticed the overwhelming number of Saturday Night Live stars leading these films. Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Amy Pohler, Tina Fey, Mike Myers, Molly Shannon, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Chris Rock, Chris Kattan, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, David Spade, and Dana Carvey all have films represented in the collection.

Fans of Sandler’s are going to be especially excited by these new additions. Happy Gilmore was added to the service just in time for folks to revisit it before Netflix release Happy Gilmore 2 as an exclusive on July 25th.

While all of the above movies are available on Netflix right now, the Summer of Comedy Cinema screenings at the Paris Theater don’t begin until next week. The program will run from July 11th through August 13th.

Which of these movies are you most excited to see on Netflix’s streaming lineup? Let us know in the comments!