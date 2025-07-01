Netflix Just Surprised Subscribers With the Adam Sandler Comedy They’ve Been Asking For

July is set to be a big month for fans of Adam Sandler. The comedy icon has a long-awaited sequel making its debut this month, with Happy Gilmore 2 set to be released on Netflix July 25th. There has been a lot of buzz for Happy Gilmore 2 ahead of its release, but Netflix subscribers have been frustrated by the fact that they couldn’t revisit the original Happy Gilmore on the same service that will be hosting the sequel. Recently, Happy Gilmore was only available on other services like Peacock, but that changed on Tuesday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The start of July saw Netflix add Happy Gilmore to its lineup, finally giving subscribers the chance to rewatch the 1996 comedy leading up to the sequel’s debut. What makes this addition such a nice surprise is the fact that it wasn’t actually part of Netflix’s announced plans for July.

The Netflix newsletter for July didn’t mention adding Happy Gilmore, making it seem like people wouldn’t be able to stream both of Sandler’s films on the same service. However, when the calendar flipped on Tuesday morning, Happy Gilmore popped up on Netflix’s roster, giving subscribers three weeks to watch it before Happy Gilmore 2 premieres.

Over the last few years, Netflix has become the go-to destination for streaming Adam Sandler projects, thanks in large part to the first-look deal that Sandler has with the service.

New Movies and Shows on Netflix

Happy Gilmore was the surprise addition to Netflix’s lineup when July arrived, but there were also a ton of movie and TV titles that landed on the service after previously being announced in the monthly newsletter.

Some of the new additions include The Karate Kid, Mission: Impossible, a couple seasons of PAW Patrol, and the second installment of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s July 1st additions below.

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY