Netflix Confirms Willy Wonka Sequel Will Tell the Story Fans Joked About for 55 Years

Roald Dahl’s iconic 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory delivered one of the best children’s books of all time, one that brought not only the eccentric Willy Wonka into the world but also the idea of his bizarre candy factory (and the Oompa Loompas, of course). The book was brought to life by the beloved movie, 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, with a slew of reboots, prequels, and the like popping up over the years. One thing that hasn’t made it to the big screen, though, is a sequel to the original story. Dahl did write one with 1972’s Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, and though that story has its place, there’s another that fans have wondered: Should Willy Wonka go to prison?

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Netflix is poised to answer that question with its upcoming movie, the animated film Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory. Previously confirmed to star Kit Connor as Charlie and Taika Waititi as Willy Wonka, the streamer has rolled out more details about the film, including that it now has a release date for next year (it will bow in theaters first on November 5, 2027, before premiering on Netflix on December 22, 2027). The details of the movie’s plot have also been revealed, though, confirming that after the initial story we already know, Willy Wonka was arrested and put behind bars…but now he’s served his time.

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory Reveals the Sequel We Always Wanted

To recap what Willy Wonka got away with in the original story, he turned a little girl into a blueberry, stretched another to triple his original height, and probably psychologically damaged two other brats. Were they rotten little kids who deserved to learn a lesson? Certainly, it’s the entire structure of Dahl’s story, but one also assumes that at least one of these was a crime…and the plot details for Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory confirm it.

According to Netflix, Wonka “has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars,” specifically citing the crime of “turning a child into a blueberry.” Now that he’s served his time, though, the film will see him return to the factory…only to face a new surprise.

“But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of “rotten” kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew…“

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory will be directed by Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie, Green Eggs and Ham) and Elaine Bogan (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Spirit Untamed), who call it a privilege to bring a new take on the material to life. They add: “How sweet to do it like never before via the magic of animation, creating a Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory that’s more deliciously unhinged than your wildest imagination. If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!”

Other confirmed cast members for the new film include Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton, Samson Kayo from F1: The Movie, Slow Horses star Christopher Chung, but also Oscar Winner Kate Winslet and Helena Bonham Carter. Fans may recall that Carter previously appeared in Tim Burton’s 2005 remake of the story, playing Charlie’s mother. No word on her character this time, but it’s almost certainly not connected to that version.

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory is just the first piece of Netflix’s expansion on the story, with the streamer set to debut a reality series called The Golden Ticket later this year. One assumes that they intend for Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory to also be the start of a new series, as an animated franchise remains something Netflix is eager to have in its chest after the success of KPop Demon Hunters.