Netflix to Remake Classic Film With Darker, Animated Story

Netflix has seen major success in recent years thanks to swimming in the pool that is animation. KPop Demon Hunters, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, and Nimona are only a small sample of animated movies that have hit it big on the streaming service. With the platform still working on countless original projects, an upcoming movie is set to recreate a classic story with a darker twist and will, ironically enough, be reimagined as an animated film. For decades, Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory has been brought to the screen often over the years, and now, Netflix is creating a new take on this familiar universe.

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Charlie Vs. The Chocolate Factory will release on Netflix in 2027, focusing on Willy Wonka actually having to pay for his crimes during the original tour. Taking place years after the original story, Wonka is preparing to open his factory once again, though Charlie from the original series might have something to say about this. The film will see legendary director/actor Taika Waititi taking on the part of Willy Wonka, with actor Kit Connor playing the part of teenager Charlie Paley. With the film set to be directed by Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) and Elaine Bogan (Netflix’s Trollhunters), a new image has landed that gives fans a better idea of what this animated world will look like.

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Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Returns

In a new Netflix press release, the voice actor who will bring Charlie to life, Kit Connor, added commentary to the announcement, “I’m so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka. I was immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors’ vision for the film — capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique. It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world. You’re in for a treat!”

Netflix released an official description of the animated film, hinting at the darker tale that works as something of a sequel to the original tale, “Willy Wonka (Waititi) has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars (not the chocolate kind) for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world. But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of “rotten” kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew…”

The voice of Willy Wonka, Taika Waititi, was also excited to jump on board, ​​”Our directors, Jared and Elaine, have a bold vision befitting this new adventure whilst remaining sympathetic to the legacy, and I’m thrilled to play my part in bringing Willy Wonka to life in animated form. He is so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius, if a little mischievous at times, is hugely exciting.” With Waititi also set to play a mystery role in the upcoming The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, the director is making a name for himself across the entertainment board.

While the Roald Dahl property might be best known for 1971’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, this was far from the only time that focused on the factory owner and the cursed children who stepped inside the locale. Most recently, 2023’s Wonka saw Timothee Chalamet taking on the role of the titular chocolate maker, documenting Willy’s earlier years before he opened up his notorious factory.

What do you think of Netflix re-imagining the world of Willy Wonka with a darker take? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Netflix Press Release