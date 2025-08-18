Netflix Star Reveals Audition for Delayed Live-Action Disney Remake: “It Wasn’t Very Good”

Disney’s live-action Tangled remake is on the backburner, but it could have possibly featured a big Netflix star. Corey Mylchreest is best known for his portrayal of King George III in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and he nearly added prince to his roster of credits. The actor, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s hit rom-com My Oxford Year, revealed in a new interview with Seventeen Magazine that he auditioned for the role of Flynn Rider in the since-paused film, though his audition didn’t go quite as planned.

“I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled,” Mylchreest revealed

Mylchreest said he auditioned for the role of Flynn Rider, the charmful and quick-witted thief-turned-prince voiced by Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature who becomes Rapunzel’s (Mandy Moore) love interest. Like most Disney movies, the animated movie included plenty of singing, including songs like “When Will My Life Begin?” and “I See the Light.” Asked by his My Oxford Year co-star Sofia Carson if he had to sing for the audition, Mylchreest said he did, though the actor shared that his audition “wasn’t very good.”

“We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself,” he teased when asked for video. “No, it wasn’t very good. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience.”

Mylchreest said he was “born to play” Flynn and joked, “I think they realized, they said ‘no, we don’t want you,’ and then when they realized they couldn’t have me, they scrapped the project.”

Disney’s live-action Tangled remake was first announced to be in the works last year, with Michael Gracey on board to direct and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson set to write the script. The original animated film was based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel, and centered around the titular character, a lost young princess with magical blonde hair who has been locked away in a tower. Dreaming of the outside world, she recruits an intruder to help her escape. In addition to Moore and Levi, the voice cast featured Donna Murphy, Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Kiel, M. C. Gainey, and Paul F. Tompkins.

The movie earned $591 million worldwide, so anticipation for the live-action remake was high. However, news broke in April that the project was paused indefinitely following the live-action Snow White’s underwhelming box office performance. That film, starring Rachel Zegler as the titular character, faced controversy prior to its theatrical release, and only $206 million worldwide against a production budget of $270 million.

It currently remains unclear at this time if the live-action Tangled will eventually move forward. The 2010 animated film is available to stream on Disney+.