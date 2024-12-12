Live-Action Tangled Remake Happening at Disney (Will Zachary Levi Appear?)

Disney will bring it’s latest live-action remake Mufasa: The Lion King to theaters this month, but that’s far from the only live-action adaptation in development. One of those projects is the ever-delightful Tangled, and now Deadline is reporting that Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is currently in negotiations to direct the project. No casting has been announced at this point, but so far there’s been no mention of the original cast reprising their roles, which includes Mandy Moore (Rapunzel) and Zachary Levi (Flynn).

According to the report, this live-action adaptation is expected to follow pretty closely to the 2010 original, and the most recent draft of the script was written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson of Thor: Love and Thunder fame, and she is also working on the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot for Sony. Kristin Burr of Burr! Productions is producing alongside Lucy Kitada (The Baby-Sitters Club).

Tangled was a hit when it released in 2010, delivering over $200 million stateside and $591 million worldwide. Tangled currenty sits at a Certified Fresh 89% from Critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has an audience score of right under that with 87%, but despite the box office success and critical reception, not much has been done with the franchise since its initial release.

The film did received a Tangled Ever After short and a Disney Channel animated series titled Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, and the character has also continued to show up in other Disney projects and media like Wreck It Ralph’s hilarious Disney Princess scene and the recently released Disney Dreamlight Valley. An animated sequel was evidently rumored but never materialized, so this would easily be the biggest new development since the original film.

As for Levi, while he’s likely not going to reprise his role in the live-action adaptation, he previously revealed who should play the role of Flynn if that project were to happen. During an interview with ET discussing Harold and the Purple Crayon, Levi pinpointed who should play Flynn if that live-action role were to happen. Levi said, “I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet? Unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old — and that I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy.”

While Levi wouldn’t reprise the role of Flynn in a live-action adaptation, he would love to have a fun cameo in the film alongside Moore, and he has the perfect roles in mind. “I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel’s parents,” Levi said. “I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to.”

“I’m so proud of that movie. I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it,” Levi said. “I always dreamed about being in a Disney animated musical and then I got to be in one! And not just any one, like, I think it’s one of the best ones that there is.”

Levi was like many fans who were disappointed that a sequel never happened, but he was thrilled to reprise the role alongside Moore in the animated series. “I was bummed that we never got a sequel to it, but we did get to do a really fun animated series that was on Disney Channel for three years. Now that there’s talks of doing this live-action — I think it’s awesome, and I look forward to, you know, seeing how well that comes together,” Levi said.

