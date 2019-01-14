Netflix Could Lose 20 Percent of its Content Library in 2019

With nearly every major video company launching their own individual streaming service at some point in the near future, Netflix‘s content library could start looking a lot different, as early as later this year.

As we all know by now, Disney is launching the Disney+ streaming service in the latter half of 2019, and is beginning to separate itself from Netflix ahead of the debut. This has led to the cancellation of the Marvel/Netflix TV shows, and it will become even more noticeable throughout the year as Marvel and Pixar movies are slowly pulled from the lineup. As this process continues, we also need to remember that Disney is currently in the process of purchasing Fox, and that deal will likely be completed around the beginning of March. Once this occurs, Disney will also own the properties that once belonged to Fox, and the mass exodus from Netflix could be even greater.

Additionally, AT&T/Time Warner have a streaming service on the way later this year, and Comcast has also discussed similar plans. These massive companies could follow Disney’s lead and remove their content from Netflix as well.

According to Ampere Analysis, the movies and TV shows from Disney, Warner, Comcast, and Fox account for nearly 20 percent of the content hours on Netflix. If they all follow the same path as Disney and remove their content from Netflix, the streaming giant could be out 1/5 of its library.

At this point, all of this simply speculation. The pure content numbers are factual, but these companies have yet to announce that they are definitely going to pull their content from Netflix. It remains a likely scenario, but it’s not exactly confirmed. There’s also a chance that Netflix could shell out serious money for some of the properties from these companies. For example, Netflix’s contract with Warner to stream all 10 seasons of Friends was nearing its end, but the streaming service reportedly shelled out $100 million to keep the show available to its users. With all of the money Netflix is willing to spend on content, anything is a possibility.

Will you still watch Netflix if it loses this many titles? Can the company’s original content stand on its own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

(h/t Recode.net)