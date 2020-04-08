Netflix Director Has Spoken to Marvel Studios About a Movie

Marvel Studios is constantly on the search for the next big name director to take over one of its upcoming projects, nabbing future top-tier talent before they become household names. In the past, auteurs such as Ryan Coogler, Taika Waititi, and James Gunn have used their Marvel franchises to sky-rocket them into directorial stardem. The studio behind the Avengers is hoping to do the same thing with indie darlings like Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) and Chloe Zhao (The Eternals). Now, it appears Marvel has its sights set on up-and-coming filmmaker Alan Yang, who has built quite a reputation with his work at Netflix.

Yang got started as a writer and producer on Parks and Recreation, before co-creating Master of None with Aziz Ansari. He wrote and directed multiple episodes of the series, winning an Emmy for his efforts and earning his first feature film from Netflix. Yang’s debut film, Tigertail, arrives on the streaming service on April 10th, and the folks at Marvel have already reached out to him about working together ahead of the movie’s debut.

“I’m really omnivorous, you’ll see,” Yang told CineXpress in an interview about Tigertail. “I’ve done comedy, I’ve done drama. It sounds funny but I was meeting with Marvel about directing a movie for them, so maybe we’ll do that down the road.”

As secretive as Marvel is about every aspect of its creative process, there’s really no way to know what film or character it plans to pair with Yang. It could be a similar situation to how Marvel handled Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The filmmakers told ComicBook.com earlier this year that Marvel Studios reached out and simply asked them what stories they were interested in.

Yang’s Tigertail is set to arrive on Netflix on April 10th. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below,.

“In this poignant multi-generational drama, Pin-Jui (Hong-Chi Lee) is a free-spirited yet impoverished young Taiwanese factory worker, who makes the difficult decision to leave his homeland — and the woman he loves — behind in order to seek better opportunities in America. But years of monotonous work and an arranged marriage devoid of love or compassion leave an older Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) a shadow of his former self. Unable to sympathize with his daughter Angela (Christine Ko) and at risk of living out his retirement in solitude, Pin-Jui must reconnect with his past in order to finally build the life he once dreamed of having. Spanning continents and decades, from 1950s Taiwan to present-day New York City, Tigertail is written and directed by Emmy winner Alan Yang and features a supporting cast including Joan Chen, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kuei-Mei Yang, Kunjue Li, and Fiona Fu.”

