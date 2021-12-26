Star-Studded Netflix Movie Quickly Takes Over Top 10

Movies like Extraction, The Old Guard, and Red Notice have shown just how popular a Netflix movie can be when it has a couple of major stars leading the way. Netflix’s newest original film, Don’t Look Up, doesn’t just have a couple of stars; the film features an entire ensemble of A-listers. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonaro DiCaprio lead a cast that includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, and many others. It should come as no surprise to hear that Don’t Look Up has quickly conquered the Netflix charts.

After a stint in select theaters, Don’t Look Up made its worldwide debut on Netflix on Christmas Eve. It didn’t take long for the film to rise through the Top 10 to become the most popular title on the entire streaming service.

Sunday’s edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 list features Don’t Look Up in the number one spot. Original shows The Witcher and Emily in Paris have been dominating the list the last week or so, following the debuts of their second seasons. The arrival of Don’t Look Up saw them both drop a spot.

1. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

2. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

3. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

4. The Christmas Chronicles

“After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

5. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

6. The Silent Sea

“During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.”

7. The Christmas Chronicles 2

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

8. A Boy Called Christmas

“Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father – and bring home the gift of hope.”

9. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

10. Daughter From Another Mother

“After realizing their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives; creating a single – and peculiar – family.”