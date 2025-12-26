Netflix Fans Only Have Days Left To Watch One of the Best Sci-Fis on the Platform

It’s easy to fully stand by calling this film one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. While it’s technically a reboot, it has everything you could want in a post-apocalyptic action-drama: gritty violence, an absolutely insane villain, a deep, effective look into trauma and how it lingers, and a cast that’s so good that you can’t tear your eyes away from the screen for even a second. And now there are only a few days left to catch it on Netflix.

We’re talking about Mad Max: Fury Road, the first movie in the Mad Max reboot franchise from George Miller. Starring Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, and Nicolas Hoult, Fury Road takes place decades after the collapse of civilization, in a place called the Citadel. Immortan Joe, the tyrannical warlord who has clawed his way to the top, enslaves any survivors of the apocalypse inside his desert fortress, building up his harem and putting the rest to back-breaking work. When the warrior Imperator Furiosa (Theron) leads Immortan Joe’s five wives in a daring escape attempt, she finds an unlikely ally in captive Max Rockatansky (Hardy). Fortified in the massive, armored truck, dubbed the War Rig, the group attempts to outrun the warlord and his henchmen in an explosive high-speed chase through the Wasteland, discovering that the utopia they were searching for no longer exists.

It’s Got Everything You Could Want In A Dystopian Sci-Fi

Mad Max: Fury Road sits at a well-earned 98% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, as well as an 86% on the Popcornmeter. Critic Jordan Brooks of Vaguel Visages says, “Surpassing expectations and delivering a heaping dose of electrifying visuals, Mad Max: Fury Road is what all blockbuster action movies should strive to be.” Brian Eggert of Deep Focus Reviews agrees, saying, “The viewer becomes swept up in the forward-moving narrative impetus, thrilled to audible gasps by Miller’s wonderfully excessive parade of stunts and effects, each more impressive and more fantastically outlandish than the last.”

Even with a slightly lower audience score, casual viewers loved Fury Road. “Mad Max: Fury Road should rightfully go down as one of the greatest, most important films of the 2010’s and of all-time. The energy the film carries is intense and unforgettable. The immersion is something that I am yet to feel with any other film thus far,” said one reviewer on Rotten Tomatoes. Another said, “Probably one of the greatest action films ever made with a score that makes you want to speed down the highway. This is an instant classic that true movie fans will cherish for years to come.”

Fury Road proves how good reboots from their original directors can be, bringing more nuance and depth to a series that’s been (wrongly) dismissed as cheap thrills. It was locked in development hell for over a decade while Miller fought for it to make it to the big screen. But make it, it did, blowing away its predecessors and cementing itself as one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, shiny and chrome. And another addition to the reboot might be coming our way soon, if rumor is to be believed.

