Dune, Morbius & More Movies Leaving Netflix in February 2024
Several notable movies are leaving Netflix's lineup next month.
Netflix has some big changes in store for the month of February. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service over the course of the coming month. There are a lot of new arrivals worth looking forward to throughout February, but that newsletter from Netflix also came with a bit of bad news. In addition to all of the titles coming to the service, Netflix also has quite a few movies and shows about to make their way out.
There are several titles set to leave the service in February, including a couple of well-known franchise films. The widely acclaimed Dune is departing next month, as is the not-so-acclaimed Morbius. Other exiting titles include Prisoners, Snowpiercer, Don't Worry Darling, Chicken Run, and Real Steel.
Here's the full list of every title leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 2/7/23
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Leaving 2/9/23
Prisoners
Leaving 2/10/23
Father Stu
Goosebumps
Leaving 2/14/23
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
Leaving 2/19/23
Operation Finale
Leaving 2/23/23
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
Leaving 2/26/23
19-2: Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Leaving 2/27/23
American Pickers: Season 15
Leaving 2/28/23
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Leaving 2/29/23
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don't Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She's All That
She's the Man
Stand by Me
Coming Soon to Netflix
There are plenty of new Netflix additions in February to be excited about. As usual, the first day of the month will be the biggest day of arrivals throughout February. Take a look at the complete lineup of February 1st additions below.
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES