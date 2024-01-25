Dune, Morbius & More Movies Leaving Netflix in February 2024

Netflix has some big changes in store for the month of February. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service over the course of the coming month. There are a lot of new arrivals worth looking forward to throughout February, but that newsletter from Netflix also came with a bit of bad news. In addition to all of the titles coming to the service, Netflix also has quite a few movies and shows about to make their way out.

There are several titles set to leave the service in February, including a couple of well-known franchise films. The widely acclaimed Dune is departing next month, as is the not-so-acclaimed Morbius. Other exiting titles include Prisoners, Snowpiercer, Don't Worry Darling, Chicken Run, and Real Steel.

Here's the full list of every title leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 2/7/23

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Leaving 2/9/23

Prisoners

Leaving 2/10/23

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Leaving 2/14/23

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Leaving 2/19/23

Operation Finale

Leaving 2/23/23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Leaving 2/26/23

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Leaving 2/27/23

American Pickers: Season 15

Leaving 2/28/23

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Leaving 2/29/23

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don't Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She's All That

She's the Man

Stand by Me

There are plenty of new Netflix additions in February to be excited about. As usual, the first day of the month will be the biggest day of arrivals throughout February. Take a look at the complete lineup of February 1st additions below.

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES