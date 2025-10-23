Netflix Is About To Lose One of the Best Sci-Fi Franchises to a Rival Streaming Service

Netflix subscribers only have a few days left to stream one of the best sci-fi franchises before it disappears from the streaming catalog. The streaming giant is getting ready to roll out plenty of exciting titles in November, including the Back to the Future franchise, Doctor Sleep, and The Hangover. As subscribers get ready to settle in and binge-watch those new additions, Netflix is also about to suffer a few losses, including several films from one of the most iconic sci-fi film series.

On November 1st, all three of the original Jurassic Park films – Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III – are stomping out of the Netflix streaming library. The movies center around humans’ attempts to create a theme park of cloned dinosaurs. Steven Spielberg directed the first two films in the franchise, which starred Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Joseph Mazzello, and Ariana Richards, and Joe Johnston helmed the third, which saw Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler from the original film.

Why You Should Watch the Original Jurassic Park Trilogy

The Jurassic Park franchise has had a mix of highs and lows, but it remains one of the best sci-fi franchises to date. At their core, the films explore the ethical implications of scientific advancement and the consequences of playing God, all through a can’t-look-away storyline that blends science fiction and adventure. The original film in particular excels at this thanks to Spielberg’s masterful direction and groundbreaking CGI, practical effects, and animatronics that helped bring massive dinosaurs to life on the big screen in a way that hadn’t been done before.

Spielberg’s original film remains a sci-fi classic and is the highest-rated movie in the franchise with a “Certified Fresh” critic score of 91% and an audience rating of equal measure on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, sparked an entire franchise, with the two original sequels holding respective 57% and 49% critic ratings. The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most enduring media empires, with the most recent film, Jurassic World Rebirth, arriving earlier this year and grossing $888 million worldwide, proving that the franchise still has plenty of appeal.

Where to Watch the Original Jurassic Park Trilogy After It Leaves Netflix

Netflix’s loss is another streaming service’s game. After the original Jurassic Park trilogy disappears from the Netflix streaming library, it will reappear at rival streamer Peacock. All three films are scheduled to begin streaming on the NBCUniversal service’s platform on November 1st, just days after Jurassic World Rebirth makes its streaming debut on Peacock on October 26th.

