Netflix is Bringing KPop: Demon Hunters Back to Theaters (And At the Perfect Time)

One of the biggest films this year has been Kpop Demon Hunters, Netflix’s record-breaking sensation that has dominated streaming charts since its premiere back in June. Kpop Demon Hunters has stayed in Netflix’s top 10 for 17 consecutive weeks and has amassed over 500 million hours watched, making it the streamer’s most popular movie of all time. Kpop Demon Hunters wasn’t just a smash hit at home, it also made some history by giving Netflix its first-ever No. 1 finish at the box office when it had a limited theatrical engagement in late August. Those who missed their chance to see Kpop Demon Hunters on the big screen then will be glad to hear it’s coming back to multiplexes this month.

According to The Wrap, Kpop Demon Hunters is getting another one-weekend run in theaters. This time, it will play at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations from Friday, October 31st to Sunday, November 2nd.

Why Halloween Is the Perfect Time for Kpop Demon Hunters to Return to Theaters

Much like when Kpop Demon Hunters played in theaters in August, Netflix is looking to take advantage of virtually nonexistent competition. Late October is shaping up to be a slow time at the box office, especially after Tron: Ares opened well below expectations. As The Wrap notes, there aren’t any other big releases planned for Halloween weekend this year. The most high-profile theatrical “event” during that frame is arguably the nationwide expansion of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, but that is targeting a very niche, adult, art-house crowd. There’s nothing playing that will appeal to the Kpop Demon Hunters demographic.

Timing the theatrical re-release for Halloween will also allow it to feel more like a special event. The movie’s young fans will surely want to dress up as the characters, turning the screenings into a community Halloween party where people will sing along to the catchy songs and revel in the visually stunning animation. Kpop Demon Hunters‘ enduring popularity on Netflix didn’t prevent audiences from turning out to see it in theaters over the summer. There’s little reason to believe Kpop Demon Hunters won’t easily win the weekend over Halloween.

That this is happening is another illustration of changing box office trends. Anime has already had a major year, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide — surpassing Hollywood blockbusters like Superman and F1: The Movie. Anime has emerged as one of the leading forms of entertainment for younger generations, meaning films like Kpop Demon Hunters and Demon Slayer have wide appeal. Theaters are looking to reach Gen Z and Alpha by filling a void in the marketplace. At a time when traditional box office stalwarts are no longer guaranteed draws (see: the mixed performances of this year’s superhero movies), it’s vital for theater owners to keep their fingers on the pulse and try to tap into something fresh.

A Kpop Demon Hunters sequel is unsurprisingly in development, and it will be interesting to see what Netflix decides to do for a release strategy. Historically, Netflix has had a tenuous relationship with theaters, but there are signs that is changing in certain cases. Greta Gerwig’s Narnia reboot will play exclusively in IMAX theaters before hitting streaming. Given the popularity of Kpop Demon Hunters, Netflix could opt to give the follow-up a longer theatrical release. There’s clearly an audience for it.

