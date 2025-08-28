3 Things We Need To See in Kpop Demon Hunters 2

KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm, with people playing its soundtrack on repeat and fans lining up to see its cameo in theatres. It was an unanticipated pop culture phenomenon, and most of us couldn’t resist falling in love with it. It’s easily become one of the best movies of 2025, breaking Netflix records, theatrical expectations, and so much more. Obviously, fans are eager for any news they can get their hands on, so we’re all waiting for news of a KPop Demon Hunters sequel. That said, there are a few things that need to happen for the sequel to hit just as hard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix back in June, and it quickly surpassed any expectations. Netflix pretty much bought the film for a song and a dance (compared to what it earned), making it one of the best investments for the streaming platform. The soundtrack album is also breaking records, landing within multiple top ten lists and streaming charts.

It goes without saying that any KPop Demon Hunters sequel has got to have an amazing soundtrack. KPop Demon Hunters is so rewatchable, partially because the music in it is so much fun. It’s one of those movies that you can put on in the background and know that it’ll still lift your spirits. The characters are another huge part of KPop Demon Hunters’ success, which brings us to the first request for a sequel.

1) Mira & Zoey Need to Be Given Center Stage

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

With KPop Demon Hunters 2, the film has got to give Mira and Zoey more attention. The Huntrix are all amazing characters, and there’s no denying the compelling potential of Rumi’s story. However, Mira and Zoey also have a lot of untapped potential. The original film teased a few times about Mira’s backstory, noting that she’s a “problem child” because of her bad attitude and more aggressive stance. Notably, the film never really goes beyond those teasing moments, most of which come up through fans or in song. Fans would love to learn more about one of their favorite characters, obviously.

Then there’s Zoey. She’s just as neglected as Mira when it comes to backstories. She’s the youngest and eager to please everyone, but otherwise her story is one huge mystery. How did she join up with the Demon Hunters? What was her life like before this? Why is she such a people pleaser? These are all questions fans would love to have answered.

2) Rumi’s Demon Heritage Needs to Be Explored More

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Rumi’s demon heritage has already stolen the show once in KPop Demon Hunters, but, admittedly, there’s still so much to her story. For example, viewers still don’t know anything about Rumi’s father. Technically, we don’t even know if her demon heritage came from her dad; we were just left to assume that. A few fan theories are floating around that wonder if Rumi’s mother was actually a half-demon, and that Rumi is more likely one-quarter demon.

Aside from her parentage, it would be refreshing to see Rumi begin to explore the part of herself she had to leave locked up for so long. It would push more character growth, not to mention provide a better understanding of herself. Adorably, this could also provide a closer connection to Derpy and Sussy, and that’s something nobody is going to complain about.

3) More Villains Are Needed to Flesh Out the World

Gwi-Ma was the big bad of KPop Demon Hunters, and he played that role perfectly. However, for KPop Demon Hunters 2 (and beyond) to hit as hard, fans are going to need to see other large villains of the world. These villains could come in many forms, from other demons and supernatural threats to a villain or two that live much closer to the surface.

The foundation is already here for this, as Celine, Rumi’s mentor and parental figure, has already caused Rumi an immense amount of pain. She raised this wonderful and amazing woman to believe she had to hide part of herself to be accepted by the world. When given the chance to take back that stance, Celine doubled down. A sequel would, at minimum, need to cover Celine’s reaction to what Huntrix did (and how). Ideally, it would go further, opening the door to a conversation about Celine and Rumi’s argument.

That said, some fans are going to be expecting something much darker from Celine, are several theories are circulating that Celine is not the role model Rumi needs in her life, to say the least. Theoretically, Celine could even become a primary antagonist in KPop Demon Hunters 2. However, until any of that appears in a film, we’re all just left guessing.

What details or moments are you hoping to see in a KPop Demon Hunters sequel?