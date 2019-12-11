Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in January 2020

The decade is about to come to an end, and Netflix is already looking ahead to 2020. Each month, usually around the 20th or so, Netflix unveils a list of every movie and TV show coming to the service in the next month. This time around, with the holidays and new year looming, the streaming giant decided to celebrate the turning of the page just a little early. The list of new Netflix additions was released to the public on Wednesday morning, and there are quite a lot of titles worth paying attention to.

From an originals standpoint, January 2020 will likely be known as the month when the Netflix shows ended. The service is obviously putting out more content than ever before, so there will still be plenty of originals on the horizon, in addition to all of the shows currently airing. But there are three major Netflix originals that have been considered mainstays over the last few years all coming to an end in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final seasons of BoJack Horseman, The Ranch, and Grace and Frankie are all set to be released in January, really closing a chapter in the history of Netflix originals. There are plenty of brand new shows launching that will hopefully take their place in the pantheon of popular Netflix projects, but seeing the end of all of these titles arriving at the same time is a bit difficult for fans.

You can check out all of the new releases coming to Netflix next month in the list below!

1/1

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM

From the directors of “Bombay Talkies” and “Lust Stories” come four new short films taking a twisted turn into the spine-chilling realm of horror.

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he’s performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure. Geller must race to unravel the mystery of whether he really is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist capable of dismantling the world’s geopolitical order. As the story unfolds, multiple perspectives are interwoven including that of an Israeli intelligence officer (Tomer Sisley), a Texas preacher (John Ortiz) and his daughter (Stefania LaVie Owen), a Palestinian refugee (Sayyid El Alami) and the journalist (Jane Adams) who covers the story. The series also stars Melinda Page Hamilton, Wil Traval, Fares Landoulsi, Dermot Mulroney and Beau Bridges.

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta) and Kate Woods (Rectify), and executive produced by Petroni, McTeigue, Andrew Deane (The Double), Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible Series, Ben Hur), the Netflix original series MESSIAH is a provocative and suspenseful thriller that explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age.

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This series follows a prosecutor who investigated the biggest attack against a Jewish community outside Israel since World War II — and met a violent and mysterious death.

Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After choking during an important performance, a competitive skater dealing with family issues and her own inner demons struggles to revive her career.

The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome to the ultimate popularity contest. To win the cash prize, would you be yourself, a better version of yourself — or someone else altogether?

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

1/2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this historical drama series, infamous Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte becomes a local hero during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium.

1/3

Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A milestone birthday sparks a search for Anne’s origin story as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.

All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM

In Mexico City, a 13-year-old falls for the most beautiful girl in school. With some help from his friends, he will try everything in order to win her heart.

1/4

Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY

Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels.

1/8

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix’s documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000. The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves. Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.

1/10

AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A robot band, a pirate adventure … and a run-in with a friendly ghost? Just another season on Harvey Street, where every day’s out of the ordinary.

The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Who? When? Where? These school-age sleuths ask smart questions — and they always solve the case! When crime strikes, call the Inbestigators.

Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.

Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

France’s funniest comics carry out ghastly tasks as they try to outlast — and outwit — one another while overnighting in famously haunted locations.

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cohosts Adriano Zumbo and Rachel Khoo return to the Dessert Factory to judge impossible cakes, amazing confections and other fantastic sweets.

1/12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

1/13

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

When an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder has to start middle school, he finds strength in a lovable comfort mutt named Dude.

1/14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

The Master

1/15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM

A cartel boss is released from prison and put in the care of nurse Mario (Luis Tosar), who questions his duty and reconnects with his traumatic past.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this funny and honest series, now returning for Season 6.

1/16

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.

Steve Jobs

1/17

Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When her friend suffers a bizarre accident, Rosa realizes the secret student society they’ve just joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM

Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) becomes her surprise second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace’s new husband soon ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity. Shuttered in a cell awaiting trial for his murder, Grace’s only hope for vindication lies with Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb), a public defender who has never tried a case. Co-starring Oscar nominee Cicely Tyson and writer/director Tyler Perry, A FALL FROM GRACE is a mesmerizing thriller built from unthinkable secrets.

Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM

Emilio searches for the great love of his youth, with the help of his daughter and granddaughter. Will he be able to reconnect with this lost love before his memory fails?

Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Nailed It!” takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

1/18

The Bling Ring

1/20

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

This sitcom about a Seattle family who must readjust to simple living in Georgia returns for its second season.

1/21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern-born comedian, writer and actress Fortune Feimster is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty. The comedian recalls her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion; her family’s complicated relationship with Hooters; and how a movie helped her realize she was a lesbian.

Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cue the music: It’s time for a party! Join animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and their new friend, Tilly, for more learning and language fun.

1/22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The six episode docuseries explores the ways influenza evolves and how prepared humans are — or aren’t — for the next devastating global outbreak.

Playing with Fire: Season 1

1/23

The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 1890s Malacca, a young woman finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a murder mystery connected to the deceased son of a wealthy family.

October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monster hunters Fred (J.C. Mackenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) hide their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids, Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart), are forced to live in a town trapped in the past. From the comics by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Hard work and training have paid off for Seiya, who is now one of Athena’s Saints. But it doesn’t end here. What new adventures await the heroes of this epic saga in Part II?

1/24

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This comedy series set on a ranch and starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott returns for its final season.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With a mix of scripted and documentary elements, this series examines the history of the Ottoman Empire.

1/26

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vir Das takes his audience on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.

1/27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

1/28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new stand-up special from Mexican comedian Alex Fernández.

1/29

Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM

A cop and a drug dealer who grew up in the same neighborhood reluctantly join forces to solve a murder. Matthias Schoenaerts and Reda Kateb star.

Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. The series is hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung.

Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth II,” “Life” and “Blue Planet,” this stunning natural history series reveals the wonders of the nocturnal world.

Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system, and investigates why.

1/30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To find love, seven strangers leave Japan and embark on a journey through the continent of Africa together. Challenges, adventure and romance await!

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Secrets, violence and a conspiracy send family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about the people closest to him.

1/31

37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM

A young woman with cerebral palsy is torn between family obligations and her dream to become a successful manga artist.

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Demons walk among everyday citizens, and the angels took off long ago. Who’s left to save humanity? Diablero returns for Season 2.

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.

Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny.

Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

Sometime in January

Dracula — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From the makers of “Sherlock,” Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this series inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel.

What the Love! with Karan Johar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Multihyphenate celebrity Karan Johar guides perennially lonely singletons through physical and emotional makeovers to set them up for dating success.