Uncharted, Get Out & More Movies Leaving Netflix Next Month
Several movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in January 2024.
Netflix is getting a head start on its New Year's plans this week, by letting subscribers know about some big lineup changes coming at the beginning of 2024. On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for January 2024, revealing which movies and TV shows are being added to the service's lineup next month. Unfortunately, that newsletter also came with the list of titles set to exit Netflix in January, and there are some big movies on their way out.
Early January will see prominent films like Get Out, Ma, and BlacKkKlansman leave the service, while the original Spy Kids trilogy exits on January 12th. Uncharted, the video game adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exits just two days later.
Leaving Netflix in January 2024
Leaving 1/5/24
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving 1/12/24
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving 1/14/24
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving 1/19/24
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving 1/22/24
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 1/24/24
Begin Again
Leaving 1/31/24
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
Coming Soon to Netflix
Netflix will be kicking off 2024 with quite a few new movies and TV shows, many of which are hitting the service on New Year's Day. Here's the full list of titles being added on January 1st:
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY