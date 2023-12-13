Uncharted, Get Out & More Movies Leaving Netflix Next Month

Netflix is getting a head start on its New Year's plans this week, by letting subscribers know about some big lineup changes coming at the beginning of 2024. On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for January 2024, revealing which movies and TV shows are being added to the service's lineup next month. Unfortunately, that newsletter also came with the list of titles set to exit Netflix in January, and there are some big movies on their way out.

Early January will see prominent films like Get Out, Ma, and BlacKkKlansman leave the service, while the original Spy Kids trilogy exits on January 12th. Uncharted, the video game adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exits just two days later.

Leaving Netflix in January 2024

Leaving 1/5/24

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12/24

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/24

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19/24

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22/24

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/24

Begin Again

Leaving 1/31/24

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix will be kicking off 2024 with quite a few new movies and TV shows, many of which are hitting the service on New Year's Day. Here's the full list of titles being added on January 1st:

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY