Netflix Viewer Data Reveals The Night Agent as Most-Watched Show

Netflix has remained a titan in the streaming space, with subscribers all over the world tuning in to the platform's original movies and television shows. While the streamer has occasionally been coy about its viewership numbers, it announced plans to change that on Tuesday — and also revealed which show reigns supreme. According to Netflix's bi-annual What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, the Netflix audience watched The Night Agent the most out of any show from January to June of 2023.

The drama, which made its debut on March 23rd, was viewed a total of 812,100,000 hours in that aforementioned time frame. While it has already been revealed that The Night Agent is among Netflix's most-watched series ever, these new numbers indicate just how much the series has been viewed.

What Is The Night Agent About?

Based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name, The Night Agent follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland as he is thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government. To save the nation, he plunges into a desperate hunt for the traitor, while protecting former tech CEO Rose Larkin from the people who murdered her aunt and uncle.

The series stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

Is The Night Agent Renewed For Season 2?

Luckily, Netflix quickly renewed The Night Agent for a sophomore season earlier this year, which will debut on the platform at a later date. According to series creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan, Season 2 of The Night Agent will up the ante even further.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, I essentially said, This is an ongoing show, but each season will be its own self-contained story. And then future seasons would have very few characters porting over from the previous season,'" Ryan told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "We're not trying to keep seven or eight characters going throughout multiple seasons. We want to tell really impactful stories where things can change and change quickly. Where we don't have to worry about maintaining the status quo from episode to episode. And I also pitched the idea that we'd be in a different world with different circumstances each season."

"So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place," Ryan continued. "So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."

What do you think of The Night Agent having such impressive streaming numbers at Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!