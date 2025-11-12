Netflix Just Added An Animated Movie So Awful It Made An Actor Retire Permanently (& He Wasn’t Even In It)

Bad movies are a dime a dozen, but few films have been so bad that they make an actor retire. That was the case for a critically panned animated film that just hit Netflix amid the streamer’s rush of November additions, a movie so awful that it only just barely rose above a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and was described by critics as a “complete waste of your time.”

The only film that fits the bill is The Emoji Movie, a film so bad that it debuted with a 0% critic score in 2017, a number that has only slightly risen since, and won multiple Golden Raspberry Awards, including worst picture. The film started streaming on Netflix on November 8th, but subscribers may be better off passing by the film. Sony and Columbia Pictures’ animated movie was directed by Tony Leondis, who was inspired by his love of the animated great Toy Story, and is set in the bustling city of Textopolis, where Gene is the only emoji to display multiple expressions.

Jordan Peele Retired from Acting Because of The Emoji Movie

The Emoji Movie has left a notable legacy, though it’s not one many other films will want to replicate. With just a 6% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (and a slightly better 36% audience rating), the film is one of the lowest-rated movies. It also holds the distinction of being the movie that influenced Jordan Peele’s decision to quit acting and focus on directing.

“The Emoji Movie actually helped me quit acting. I was offered the role of Poop. This is true. I would not make this up,” Peele revealed in 2018, explaining that his initial reaction was “that’s f–ed up” and he said he would “sleep on it” before deciding. When he called his manager the following day out of curiosity to see how much the studio was offering, his manager said, “‘They’ve already given it to Sir Patrick Stewart.’ I was like, ‘F– this.’”

Peele missing out on the role of Poop ultimately saved him a stain on his career. The Emoji Movie was overwhelmingly panned by critics and audiences. The film’s RT critics consensus is simply, and hilariously, a prohibited emoji, warning potential viewers against viewing the film. The Emoji Movie was bashed as an unoriginal cash-in that prioritized product placement, storytelling, humor, and character development. It wasn’t all bad, though, and The Emoji Movie did receive some credit for being a kid-friendly adventure filled with bright, colorful visuals and an inspirational message about embracing individuality.

The Emoji Movie may be a film that you’d rather not view (unless you want to see the sheer awfulness for yourself), but Netflix has plenty of other better streaming options this November. From classics like Back to the Future and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to more recent hits such as Crazy Rich Asians and Wonka, there’s no shortage of great movies freshly streaming. Other films now streaming include Charlie’s Angels, Doctor Sleep, Game Night, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Ocean’s 8.

