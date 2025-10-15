5 Terrible Movies That Are So Bad They’re A Must-Watch

There are a few types of truly awful film. The worst version is the type that is so boring it ends up being forgettable. For instance, anything directed by Uwe Boll, Madame Web, or Jaws: The Revenge. Though technically, Jaws: The Revenge skews pretty close to the second category, which is “so bad it’s good.” And when it comes to that category, it can once more be broken down into a pair of subcategories. First is the type of awful, ridiculous movie that is trying to be just that. Sometimes that works, usually it doesn’t. Then there is the type that is really trying to be something worthwhile. This is where Ed Wood’s filmography comes into play, most notably Plan 9 from Outer Space, which is absurd as can be but Wood was truly trying to make a movie that frightened audiences. This genuine earnestness is what makes so many of the most important “so bad it’s good” movies stand as important decades after their release.

What follows are five examples that fit comfortably in that “so bad it’s good category.” They are not arthouse classics, but they are undoubtedly a great time in front of a TV screen.

5) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

In Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, a pair of Martian parents are concerned that their children are watching too much Earthling television. The kids seem especially excited by an interview with Santa Claus. After consulting with an agent sage, who tells them that the kids are rebelling because of the Martian society’s rigid structure, the Martian adults decide to kidnap Santa so the kids can experience the joy that can only occur during the magical time of childhood.

This is a movie for kids that not only has Santa Claus (and two Earth children) abducted but even has one of the Martians repeatedly attempt to murder him. Then there is the appearance of the Martians, which are just people mugging for the camera with green paint on their faces and wearing costumes that make those worn by aliens in the early Godzilla movies look almost well-assembled. This is very strange stuff but, for those who love a midnight movie, it’s required Christmas season viewing.

4) Mac and Me

When Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial proved to be a box office juggernaut for a full year it was inevitable that someone out there would try to replicate that jaw-dropping success. Enter Mac and Me, which manages to outdo its rip-off shamelessness with its product placement shamelessness. That’s right, there’s a full-on dance sequence in a McDonald’s, with participation by Ronald.

There are so many baffling decisions that went into making this thing that it’s perfectly understandable why Paul Rudd has such a soft spot for it. The design of the aliens (especially the adults) is horrifying, a dying alien family is revived with Coca-Cola, and the third act has the protagonist, who uses a wheelchair, shot and killed by a stray bullet (he’s revived via alien magic, thankfully). It’s a wild ride.

3) Birdemic: Shock and Terror

Believe it or not, writers/director/producer James Nguyen was trying to make a scary movie with Birdemic: Shock and Terror (according to him). It’s only after it picked up the reputation for being “so bad it’s good” that Nguyen took it to Sharknado territory with the two sequels. And, as one might expect, they’re not as good.

It says a lot that The Birds came out 45 years before Birdemic and its birds managed to look 1,000 times better. And the stagnant wing-flappers are just the icing on the bafflingly awful cake that is this movie, because absolutely none of the elements that make for a worthwhile film are present here. Like The Room, Birdemic is what happens when a wannabe pseudo-filmmaker has access to a few grand. This was a film production that didn’t have any filming permits, and bless its heart for chugging along anyway.

2) Batman & Robin

In time people have come around a bit on Batman & Robin. We got Christopher Nolan’s trilogy and The Batman, so in time the utter goofball nature of Joel Schumacher’s second and final Batman movie now feels somewhat refreshing.

But at the time, it was more than enough to put the franchise down. Batman Forever was already a bit too much of an overcorrection on the dour nature of Batman Returns. But it got away with it because it managed to still inject a bit of that highly effective grim nature brought to it when it wasn’t throwing bombastic action sequences at the audience. Batman & Robin, however, has atrocious humor, an entirely unmodulated performance from Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a bored-looking George Clooney. There are a few exciting set pieces and the shot of Batman standing over Mr. Freeze after their chase sequence is cool, but this is still the movie that has Bane growling “Monkey work” and has Poison Ivy push Robin away after he takes off his fake lips when she could just as easily give him another poisonous smooch.

1) Hobgoblins

Just as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial led to Mac and Me, Gremlins led to Hobgoblins, the most enjoyably dreadful knock-off of Joe Dante’s classic. Just imagine a version of Gremlins where the titular nasty little jerks do not have a shred of animation in their faces. They’re just puppets that sit there and occasionally shake or slightly turn.

Hobgoblins isn’t afraid to tie itself to Gremlins, particularly in the cast of “bright light.” It’s just, in this case, the Hobgoblins love bright light while the Gremlins quite famously do not. It also isn’t afraid to have a front yard duel with rakes and the most awkward and random dance sequence in ’80s film history, which is really saying something.

