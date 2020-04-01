Everything Just Added to Netflix (April 1)

After what seems like the longest March in recorded history, April is finally upon us. That usually means it’s time to dodge pranks all around the Internet, but since the people of Twitter have decided to skip out on April Fools’ Day in 2020, let’s just focus on the good news. A new month means new options on each and every streaming service, including Netflix. As soon as the clock struck midnight on the West Coast, the Netflix roster was updated, and a ton of new movies and TV shows were added to the lineup.

One of the biggest new additions to Netflix this month is undoubtedly Community, the beloved comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. All six seasons were added to the streaming service on Wednesday morning, making the entire series available to all subscribers. In addition to being a springboard for the likes of Donald Glover, Alison Brie, and Danny Pudi, Community also features several directorial efforts from Avengers: Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the movie side of things, there are quite a few films worth getting excited about today. Netflix added popular classics like Taxi Driver, Bloodsport, Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke, The Hangover, all three Matrix films, and the entire Lethal Weapon franchise. If you were looking for more movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve got them.

Check out the entire list of Netflix new arrivals below!

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Which new Netflix title are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below!