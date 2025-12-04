Netflix Just Dropped What Might Be Its Best Christmas Movie of 2025 (And Fans of Virgin River Need to Check It Out)

The Netflix Christmas slate for 2025 may have found its breakout hit this week. The streaming service has released a couple of bigger holiday originals over the last few weeks, including the star-studded A Merry Little Ex-Mas and genre-bending Jingle Bell Heist. But the newest addition to the holiday lineup arrived on Wednesday and might turn out to be the biggest of them all. Not only does it provide a unique (and completely wild) approach to a Christmas story, it also stars the lead of Netflix’s longest-running series, Virgin River.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Secret Santa debuted on Netflix this week and instantly rose to the top of the streamer’s rankings. The film, which stars Virgin River‘s Alexandra Breckenridge, quickly topped Troll 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movie rankings, which is surprising given how insanely popular the first Troll was.

Play video

Breckenridge leading the cast probably has a lot to do with the film’s success, when you consider just how big of a hit Virgin River has been over the last six years. But it could also have something to do with the fact that this Christmas rom-com is something of a spin on Mrs. Doubtfire.

Setting itself apart from the usual holiday romance, My Secret Santa actually goes into something unexpected, even if it doesn’t necessarily seem all that engaging. Breckenridge’s character is a single mom trying to support her daughter, and gets the idea that she should pose as a Santa lookalike for the local ski resort in order to land a job.

In full Mrs. Doubtfire style, she enlists the help of some friends with experience in makeup and prosthetics, creating a Santa Claus face to complete the transition. Of course, she discovers a new wrinkle to the whole situation when she starts falling for the guy who hiring her Santa alter ego.

While maybe not as ridiculous as last year’s Hot Frosty, My Secret Santa is definitely the off-the-wall Christmas movie that will get a lot of attention in 2025. Netflix’s other holiday fare this year is a lot more of what you’d expect from the service.

Helping Netflix (and My Secret Santa) this year is the overall lack of Christmas movies from other studios and services. Prime Video’s Oh. What. Fun. arrived this week and looked to potentially be the holiday breakout for 2025, but My Secret Santa seems to be generating a lot more conversation so far.

What has been your favorite new holiday movie this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!