5 Netflix Shows That Are So Rewatchable, They Demand Physical Releases

Netflix has produced some of the most memorable shows of the 21st century, but the streamer rarely releases its series physically, a disappointing reality for collectors. Considering the streamer depends on subscribers, its choice to mostly forgo DVD and Blu-rays isn’t that surprising. However, some of its original shows are so rewatchable that they demand them. Releasing them in this format gives viewers an opportunity to revisit favorites, even if they’re no longer subscribed. It also allows them to introduce these titles to non-subscribers. And although Netflix seems unlikely to vanish any time soon, physical media ensures titles remain accessible, no matter what becomes of studios or streamers.

Unfortunately, despite the benefits of physical releases, only certain Netflix shows have gotten this treatment. The platform’s earlier originals, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, are among them. And more recently, projects like The Haunting of Hill House and Arcane joined their ranks. Unfortunately, not all of Netflix’s originals are lucky enough to get DVDs and Blu-rays. These five should be released in full, though, considering how popular and rewatchable they are.

5) Bridgerton

Netflix has some great comfort shows among its original offerings, and Bridgerton is one of them — well, if you can get past the stress of navigating high society. The drama is entertaining, though, and Bridgerton‘s characters and romances make up for it. They give fans reasons to stay invested, and they make the series endlessly satisfying to come back to. Given that, it’s a shame that Netflix has yet to release any of Bridgerton physically. Dedicated fans would no doubt love to own each season, especially those who already collect the books. Perhaps they’ll luck out and get a physical release when the show is finished.

4) Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan’s Netflix shows offer a new experience on each viewing, allowing fans to pick up on smaller details they missed the first time around. Plus, the horror elements are often balanced by cathartic emotional arcs and resonant themes. The Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor both got DVD and Blu-ray releases, but Flanagan’s later series weren’t so fortunate. And Midnight Mass is one of his best, making that doubly disappointing. The series offers much to appreciate on the second or third time, and it’s just an all-around chilling and entertaining story to revisit. Many horror lovers would jump at the opportunity to own it.

3) Wednesday

Image courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday is only two seasons into its run, but the Addams Family show has an atmospheric charm that makes it an ideal choice to revisit. It won’t be surprising if it joins The Vampire Diaries and Gilmore Girls as an annual fall rewatch for many. And perhaps Netflix does understand how much money could be made from physically releasing it because Wednesday Season 1 already has an official Blu-ray release. There’s no word on whether Wednesday Season 2 will follow suit, but it absolutely should. Netflix would be smart to keep releasing the show on Blu-ray, as it’s one of its biggest hits — and will make a great addition to any Addams Family collection or autumn lover’s Blu-ray trove.

2) Squid Game

Image courtesy of Netflix

Despite being another one of Netflix’s biggest hits, Squid Game has yet to see an official DVD or Blu-ray release, even as a special edition. It’s disappointing, as Squid Game is a thrilling series to return to, and it tackles important themes that should be preserved. While Squid Game Season 3 is a bit more divisive than its first two outings, it ends Gi-hun’s story on a fitting note — and that’s even more evident on a rewatch. The series does an incredible job of crafting its characters arcs and commenting on the desperation that cycles of poverty and inequality bring. Put that way, it might sound too depressing to return to. However, Squid Game will pull the same emotional reactions out of viewers, no matter how many times they’ve seen it.

1) Stranger Things

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things is a defining series for Netflix, and the show’s first and second seasons have been released physically. However, that’s where the DVDs and Blu-rays stop — an odd choice for a show that goes out of its way to include movie-length episodes in its fourth and fifth outings. Of course, Season 5 isn’t finished yet, and there’s a chance that Netflix will release the full series physically when it is. Given how much money it stands to make, it should — but then, Stranger Things rewatchability gives subscribers an excuse to return to the platform over and over. Between the lovable characters, detailed storytelling, and immersive backdrop, Stranger Things is probably Netflix’s most satisfying series to revisit.

