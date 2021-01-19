Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2021

✖

On Tuesday, Netflix released the full list of every movie and TV show making its way to the streamer's lineup in February. This includes popular titles already in existence, as well as new original projects set to premiere on the streaming service. While that "What's Next" list always delivers good news for Netflix fans who want to get a head start on planning their next binge, it also brings a bit of bad news along with it. The list of new arrivals is always accompanied by the list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in the new month.

There are fewer titles leaving Netflix in February than there have been in recent months, and nothing quite as monumental as The Office, which departed on New Year's Day, but there are quite a few movies and shows that users will disappointed to see making their exit.

All five seasons of Bates Motel, the Psycho prequel series starring Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga, will be leaving on February 19th. Popular action-comedy The Other Guys is heading out on February 11th.

The biggest day for exiting titles is, as usual, the last day of the month. February 28th will see the departures of Easy A, Goodfellas, Little Nicky, A Walk to Remember, Basic Instinct, Saving Mr. Banks, and a few others.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in February:

Leaving 2/4/21

Erased (2012)

Leaving 2/5/21

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving 2/7/21

Don't Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving 2/10/21

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving 2/11/21

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving 2/14/21

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving 2/16/21

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving 2/19/21

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 2/20/21

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving 2/21/21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving 2/24/21

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving 2/26/21

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving 2/28/21

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)

Which of these movies and shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!