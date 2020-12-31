The Office Leaves Netflix Today

✖

December 31, 2020 is a day that will live in infamy amongst TV fans from now until eternity. Yes, it is the final day of the worst year in recorded history, so there is reason to celebrate, but it is also the day that will bring pain to Netflix subscribers everywhere. See, beginning on January 1, 2021, The Office will no longer be on Netflix. This is the last day to stream the beloved sitcom on the leading subscription service before it makes its exit.

The launch of NBCUniversal's Peacock service earlier this year cemented The Office's departure from Netflix. It will now stream exclusively on Peacock for the foreseeable future. Given that The Office is owned by the same company as Peacock, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which it is ever available on Netflix again, at least in the United States.

So, to all of the fans of The Office out there, now is your chance to say goodbye. Watch as many episodes as you can this New Year's Eve, as The Office will no longer be on Netflix when 2021 arrives.

Fortunately, there is a silver lining to this whole scenario. Peacock is the most affordable streaming service out there. You can sign up for a free account and get access to quite a bit of content on the service, including a couple of seasons of The Office. If you wish to watch the entire series, you can sign up for an ad-supported version of Peacock for just $4.99 per month. $9.99 a month will get you an ad-free subscription, so you can binge The Office without any commercial interruptions.

In addition to streaming all of the episodes of The Office, Peacock will be going above and beyond with the beloved series. There will be extended cuts of various episodes available, complete with deleted scenes, and a curated channel that plays The Office 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will be plenty of Office shenanigans to keep fans happy over on Peacock, but there will still be quite a bit of mourning for its Netflix exit.

Are you disappointed to see The Office leaving Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments!