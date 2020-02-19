Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2020

The monthly newsletter from Netflix that announces everything coming to the service certainly has users excited for what March will bring. A new action film with Mark Wahlberg, more episodes of Castlvania, and another installment of Ozark are on the way next month, giving everyone plenty of content to binge. However, as is the case every month, Netflix will also be waving goodbye to some other popular titles in March. Certain movies that have become streaming staples for Netflix users are on the way out the door.

One of the most notable Netflix exits next month is Black Panther, which is being shifted from the service over to Disney+, where it will remain on a permanent basis. There are also some big franchises on Netflix set to leave, including Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, Lord of the Rings, and Kill Bill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the complete list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below!

Leaving 3/3/20

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving 3/4/20

F the Prom

Leaving 3/7/20

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving 3/9/20

Eat Pray Love

Leaving 3/14/20

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving 3/15/20

Coraline

Leaving 3/17/20

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving 3/19/20

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving 3/24/20

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving 3/30/20

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

Which title are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!