Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2022
We're just over one week away from July and Netflix is getting ready for the month ahead by letting subscribers know about some of the changes being made to its streaming lineup. Wednesday morning, the streamer revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster in July, and it's filled with some exciting new titles. Unfortunately, that news also came with a list of titles set to depart the service in the coming weeks.
There are a lot of great movies and shows leaving Netflix in July, though perhaps none are bigger than 30 Rock. All of the big NBC comedies have slowly made the move to Peacock over the last couple of years, with The Office and Parks and Recreation representing a couple of the biggest departures from Netflix. On July 31st, 30 Rock will follow suit.
On the movie side of things, Netflix is about to lose films like The Social Network, Forrest Gump, Django Unchained, Friday the 13th, and You've Got Mail.
Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 7/1/22
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving 7/6/22
Brick Mansions
Leaving 7/7/22
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving 7/11/22
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving 7/14/22
The Brave
Leaving 7/15/22
Radium Girls
Leaving 7/19/22
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving 7/21/22
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/23/22
Django Unchained
Leaving 7/25/22
Banana Split
Leaving 7/31/22
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You've Got Mail
Which of these are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!