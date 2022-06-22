Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2022

We're just over one week away from July and Netflix is getting ready for the month ahead by letting subscribers know about some of the changes being made to its streaming lineup. Wednesday morning, the streamer revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster in July, and it's filled with some exciting new titles. Unfortunately, that news also came with a list of titles set to depart the service in the coming weeks.

There are a lot of great movies and shows leaving Netflix in July, though perhaps none are bigger than 30 Rock. All of the big NBC comedies have slowly made the move to Peacock over the last couple of years, with The Office and Parks and Recreation representing a couple of the biggest departures from Netflix. On July 31st, 30 Rock will follow suit.

On the movie side of things, Netflix is about to lose films like The Social Network, Forrest Gump, Django Unchained, Friday the 13th, and You've Got Mail.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 7/1/22

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving 7/6/22

Brick Mansions

Leaving 7/7/22

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave

Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls

Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving 7/21/22

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/23/22

Django Unchained

Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split

Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

Which of these are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!