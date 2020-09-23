Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2020
October is just around the corner and that means Netflix is getting ready to begin yet another overhaul of its roster. Netflix announced its full list of October arrivals on Wednesday, and it included highly-anticipated titles like The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. However, the arrival of that list also came with the complete rundown of everything set to leave Netflix over the course of the month. There are some popular movies and shows about to make their way off of the service.
On September 30th, Netflix will be losing one of its most popular sitcoms in Parks and Recreation. The beloved NBC series is making its way to its new streaming home at Peacock, where it will be joined by The Office next year.
In what can only be explained as unfortunate timing, there are a couple of horror titles leaving Netflix in the month leading up to Halloween. Cult of Chucky, Truth or Dare, and three films from the Underworld franchise are all going to be making their exits in October.
You can take a look at the full list of Netflix's October departures below.
Leaving 9/30/20
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 10/1/20
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving 10/2/20
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving 10/6/20
The Water Diviner
Leaving 10/7/20
The Last Airbender
Leaving 10/17/20
The Green Hornet
Leaving 10/19/20
Paper Year
Leaving 10/22/20
While We're Young
Leaving 10/26/20
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving 10/30/20
Kristy
Leaving 10/31/20
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!