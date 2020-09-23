Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2020

✖

October is just around the corner and that means Netflix is getting ready to begin yet another overhaul of its roster. Netflix announced its full list of October arrivals on Wednesday, and it included highly-anticipated titles like The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hubie Halloween, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. However, the arrival of that list also came with the complete rundown of everything set to leave Netflix over the course of the month. There are some popular movies and shows about to make their way off of the service.

On September 30th, Netflix will be losing one of its most popular sitcoms in Parks and Recreation. The beloved NBC series is making its way to its new streaming home at Peacock, where it will be joined by The Office next year.

In what can only be explained as unfortunate timing, there are a couple of horror titles leaving Netflix in the month leading up to Halloween. Cult of Chucky, Truth or Dare, and three films from the Underworld franchise are all going to be making their exits in October.

You can take a look at the full list of Netflix's October departures below.

Leaving 9/30/20

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 10/1/20

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving 10/2/20

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving 10/6/20

The Water Diviner

Leaving 10/7/20

The Last Airbender

Leaving 10/17/20

The Green Hornet

Leaving 10/19/20

Paper Year

Leaving 10/22/20

While We're Young

Leaving 10/26/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving 10/30/20

Kristy

Leaving 10/31/20

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

