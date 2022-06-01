Beloved Movie Trilogy Leaving Netflix This Week

A new month arrives on Wednesday, which means that streaming services like Netflix will add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. Unfortunately, the end of every month also sees Netflix lose quite a few titles as well. This month is no exception. As May comes to a close, and the calendar flips to June, several popular titles will exit Netflix’s streaming lineup. Among them is the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film trilogy.

There are four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature films currently streaming on Netflix, and they’ll all be leaving the service on Tuesday night. The original live-action trilogy from the 1990s — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III — will be leaving in its entirety. Also exiting the service’s roster is the animated film from 2007.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix on Tuesday night, as well as those that were removed throughout the month of May:

Leaving 5/1/22

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3/22

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving 5/12/22

Eye in the Sky

Leaving 5/19/22

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller

Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

Are you disappointed to see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies exiting Netflix? Let us know in the comments!