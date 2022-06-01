Beloved Movie Trilogy Leaving Netflix This Week

A new month arrives on Wednesday, which means that streaming services like Netflix will add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. Unfortunately, the end of every month also sees Netflix lose quite a few titles as well. This month is no exception. As May comes to a close, and the calendar flips to June, several popular titles will exit Netflix’s streaming lineup. Among them is the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film trilogy.
There are four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature films currently streaming on Netflix, and they’ll all be leaving the service on Tuesday night. The original live-action trilogy from the 1990s — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III — will be leaving in its entirety. Also exiting the service’s roster is the animated film from 2007.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix on Tuesday night, as well as those that were removed throughout the month of May:
Leaving 5/1/22
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving 5/3/22
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving 5/12/22
Eye in the Sky
Leaving 5/19/22
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Caller
Leaving 5/31/22
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
