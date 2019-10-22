Netflix Releases First Trailer for Let it Snow

After dipping its toes into the world of original holiday programming over the past couple of years, Netflix is really diving deep with its lineup in 2019. The streaming service has several Christmas and holiday themed projects set to release in the next couple of months, including the third installment in the Christmas Prince franchise, a new season of Nailed it! Holiday!, and an animated origin story of Santa Claus. Amongst these new titles is a film called Let it Snow, which combines two of Netflix’s tried and true genres: Holiday movies and teen rom-coms.

The new film tells the story of several high school students in a small town on Christmas Eve, whose lives all come crashing together due to a wild string of unforeseen circumstances. The first trailer for Let it Snow arrived online Tuesday morning, and you can check it out in the video above!

Let it Snow features performances from a few popular young stars that have seen their careers get some major lifts over the last few years. Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series, while both Jacob Batalon and Shameik Moore have both starred in Spider-Man projects on the big screen. Batalon plays Peter Parker’s loyal best friend Ned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Moore is the voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis for Let it Snow:

“When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same. Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, LET IT SNOW stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.”

Let is Snow will be released on Friday, November 8th on Netflix.