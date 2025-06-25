Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in July 2025 (Including a Major Movie Series)

There are no two ways about it: July is about to be one of the biggest months for departures that Netflix has experienced in quite some time. Wednesday morning saw the streaming service unveil its monthly newsletter for July, which reveals the list of every movie and TV show set to be added over the course of the month. The newsletter also breaks the news of which titles are going to be leaving the service, and there are a ton of great options that are now on their way out.

July 1st will see the exit of dozens of hit movies, including a couple of complete film franchises. All five Twilight movies are leaving on that day, along with all three of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven films, Constantine, Dune: Part Two, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and several others.

More big losses are coming later in the month as well. July will see Netflix lose every season of hit shows like Insecure, Wynonna Earp, and This Is Us. Some popular blockbusters are on their way out as well, as July marks the end of the Netflix tenure for Barbie, Scream VI, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Below, you can check out the full calendar of Netflix’s July 2025 losses.

Leaving July 1st

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 3rd

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 4th

80 for Brady

Leaving July 5th

The Addams Family

Leaving July 8th

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Leaving July 13th

Life or Something Like It

Leaving July 15th

Barbie

Leaving July 16th

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving July 22nd

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 25th

Scream VI

Leaving July 26th

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 28th

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving July 30th

The Kingdom

