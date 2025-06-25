Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in July 2025 (Including a Major Movie Series)

There are no two ways about it: July is about to be one of the biggest months for departures that Netflix has experienced in quite some time. Wednesday morning saw the streaming service unveil its monthly newsletter for July, which reveals the list of every movie and TV show set to be added over the course of the month. The newsletter also breaks the news of which titles are going to be leaving the service, and there are a ton of great options that are now on their way out.
Videos by ComicBook.com
July 1st will see the exit of dozens of hit movies, including a couple of complete film franchises. All five Twilight movies are leaving on that day, along with all three of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven films, Constantine, Dune: Part Two, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and several others.
More big losses are coming later in the month as well. July will see Netflix lose every season of hit shows like Insecure, Wynonna Earp, and This Is Us. Some popular blockbusters are on their way out as well, as July marks the end of the Netflix tenure for Barbie, Scream VI, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Below, you can check out the full calendar of Netflix’s July 2025 losses.
Leaving July 1st
13 Going on 30
28 Days
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Annabelle
Colombiana
Constantine
Couples Retreat
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Do the Right Thing
Draft Day
Dune: Part Two
Friends with Money
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
The Net
The Nun
Obsessed
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Resident Evil: Retribution
Runaway Jury
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sisters
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 3rd
Insecure: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 4th
80 for Brady
Leaving July 5th
The Addams Family
Leaving July 8th
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
Leaving July 13th
Life or Something Like It
Leaving July 15th
Barbie
Leaving July 16th
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Leaving July 22nd
Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 25th
Scream VI
Leaving July 26th
Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 28th
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving July 30th
The Kingdom
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in July? Let us know in the comments!