Netflix Is About to Lose Two of Its Most Popular Movie Franchises

One of the most frustrating scenarios with streaming is when a service you subscribe to loses a movie franchise or TV show while you’re still working your way through it. Thanks to ever-changing streaming licenses, popular titles are consistently hopping from service to service, and more of that change is set to take place this summer. Netflix loses movies and shows every month, but July is going to be a particularly brutal period for the streamer, as it will see a couple of entire franchises exit its lineup.

While Netflix hasn’t revealed its official newsletter for July just yet, it has started putting the “Leaving Soon” banner on titles that will be exiting in the next few weeks. Subscribers have started to notice that all of the movies in both the Twilight and Ocean’s franchises have received the banner, and they’re set to leave Netflix sooner than you might have expected.

Steven Soderbergh’s trilogy of heist films starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt are among the most rewatchable movies from the 2000s. Unfortunately, the trio of Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen have all been designated for Netflix exits on July 1st, meaning that June 30th will be the final day you can stream them on the service.

The same goes for all five entries in the Twilight Saga. Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 have all been available on Netflix for the last couple months, and most of them popped up on Netflix’s daily movie charts. Next week, though, will be the final opportunity for subscribers to finish working their way through the series — at least for now.

If you’ve been leisurely making your way through either of those franchises on Netflix, the clock is now ticking for you to finish up with them. When the calendar flips to July, all eight of the movies listed will disappear from Netflix’s roster, and there’s no word as to when they might return. Given how frequently a franchise like Twilight changes streaming hands, it’s safe to assume those movies will come back at some point, but it’s hard to tell at this point just how long that could be.

In addition to those franchises, Netflix is also losing some other massive movie titles in July. Films like Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Hotel Transylvania, Crazy Stupid Love, and The Addams Family are all among the titles exiting the service in the next few weeks.

