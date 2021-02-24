Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in March 2021

It may seem like 2021 just got here yesterday, but we're already fast-approaching the month of March. In just a few short days, it will once again be time to watch as the streaming services like Netflix overhaul their lineups once again. Movies and TV shows will exit the services, in order to make way for additional titles and upcoming originals that people can look forward to. Like most other other months, there is quite a lot to look forward to on Netflix in March. As always, Netflix has a slew of movies arriving on its roster on the first of the month, but the majority of its highly-anticipated originals are scattered throughout the rest of March. The rollout of those originals really begins on March 3rd with the release of Moxie, the new film directed by Parks and Recreation star Amy Pohler. On March 4th, the story of Pacific Rim continues on Netflix with the release of the original anime series Pacific Rim: The Black. March 12th will see the release of the third season of Paradise P.D., as well as the family film Yes Day, which stars Jennifer Garner. You can check out the full list of Netflix's new arrivals below!

March 1 Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king. Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

March 3 Moxie -- NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school. Murder Among the Mormons -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Salt Lake City, 1985. A series of pipe bombs kills two people and severely injures another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth. Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar), MURDER AMONG THE MORMONS is the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all. Parker (2013)

March 4 Pacific Rim: The Black -- NETFLIX ANIME

March 5 City of Ghosts -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city's history. Dogwashers -- NETFLIX FILM

When a narco past his prime refuses to pay a debt to an upstart, only a secret stash of money can save his men. But guess what the gardener just found? Nevenka: Breaking the Silence -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries examines Spain's historic 2001 lawsuit, in which city councilor Nevenka Fernández accused Mayor Ismael Álvarez of sexual harassment. Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Battles and research continue as Ash and Goh travel the world. Along the way they find old friends, Legendary Pokémon, Team Rocket and more. Sentinelle -- NETFLIX FILM

March 8 Bombay Begums -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From boardrooms to society's margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai. Bombay Rose -- NETFLIX FILM

Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between two dreamers tested by duty and religious divides. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. Based on true events, the film, in documentary fashion, explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets. prevnext

March 9 The Houseboat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Musicians and friends Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz spend two difficult years trying to restore the home of singer Gunter Gabriel to its former glory. StarBeam: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

March 10 Dealer -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tensions erupt when two filmmakers infiltrate an area ruled by gangs to shoot a music video for a rapper in this gritty found-footage series. Last Chance U: Basketball -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court. Marriage or Mortgage -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 11 The Block Island Sound (2020) Coven of Sisters -- NETFLIX FILM

March 12 Love Alarm: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love. The One -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service. Paper Lives -- NETFLIX FILM

In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood. Paradise PD: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes. YES DAY -- NETFLIX FILM

Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. prevnext

March 15 Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020) The Lost Pirate Kingdom -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world's riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series. Zero Chill -- NETFLIX FAMILY

March 16 RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The comics of RebellComedy take the stage and tackle topics including mistaken identities, being the "funny" kid and anatomically interesting starfish. Savages (2012) Waffles + Mochi -- NETFLIX FAMILY

March 17 Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 18 Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020) B: The Beginning Succession -- NETFLIX ANIME

When Keith is abducted and a friend from Koku’s past resurfaces, Killer B returns and everyone is pulled into a conspiracy involving the crown. Cabras da Peste -- NETFLIX FILM

Two wildly mismatched cops from different Brazilian states are forced to work together to take on a gang operating in both of their homelands. Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 19 Alien TV: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion. Country Comfort -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An aspiring young country singer finds the band she's been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down. Sky Rojo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 22 Navillera -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 23 Loyiso Gola: Unlearning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 24 Seaspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy. Who Killed Sara? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 25 Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM

After falling in love at a beachside summer camp in Sicily, a painful truth inspires two teenage sailing enthusiasts to live their lives to the fullest. DOTA: Dragon's Blood -- NETFLIX ANIME

After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined. Millennials: Season 3 Secret Magic Control Agency -- NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26 A Week Away -- NETFLIX FILM

Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. Bad Trip -- NETFLIX FILM

In a hidden-camera comedy from the producer of “Bad Grandpa,” two pals embark on a road trip full of funny pranks that pull real people into the mayhem. Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998) The Irregulars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes. Magic for Humans by Mago Pop -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Illusionist Mago Pop takes to the streets of Barcelona, where he amazes folks of all ages and walks of life with tricks that inspire delight and wonder. Nailed It!: Double Trouble -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 29 Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

March 30 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) Octonauts & the Ring of Fire -- NETFLIX FAMILY

