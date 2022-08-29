Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Take Over Netflix Top 10 With New Buddy Comedy

Sometimes all it takes is a couple of big stars for a Netflix original to have a big impact with subscribers, even in situations where the title in question is hardly promoted before its release. Me Time, starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, was released on Netflix this past Friday with very little fanfare. Many hadn't even heard of the film until it arrived on the streaming service. That lack of awareness, however, didn't seem to matter.

Monday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies List shows Me Time as the most popular movie on the entire streaming service. Even without a lot of promotional material ahead of its premiere, Me Time soared past films like Look Both Ways and Day Shift to take over the Top 10.

Me Time likely benefits from having Wahlberg and Hart as its leads, each with their own loyal and built-in fanbase. It will be interesting to see what kind of staying power Me Time has in the Top 10 over the next couple of weeks.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!