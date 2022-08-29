Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Take Over Netflix Top 10 With New Buddy Comedy
Sometimes all it takes is a couple of big stars for a Netflix original to have a big impact with subscribers, even in situations where the title in question is hardly promoted before its release. Me Time, starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, was released on Netflix this past Friday with very little fanfare. Many hadn't even heard of the film until it arrived on the streaming service. That lack of awareness, however, didn't seem to matter.
Monday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies List shows Me Time as the most popular movie on the entire streaming service. Even without a lot of promotional material ahead of its premiere, Me Time soared past films like Look Both Ways and Day Shift to take over the Top 10.
Me Time likely benefits from having Wahlberg and Hart as its leads, each with their own loyal and built-in fanbase. It will be interesting to see what kind of staying power Me Time has in the Top 10 over the next couple of weeks.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Me Time
"With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure."
2. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
"Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run."
3. Look Both Ways
"On the night off her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?"
4. Loving Adults
"The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband's affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want."
5. Day Shift
"An LA vampire hunter has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid's tuition and braces. Trying to make a living these days just might kill him."
6. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
"From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te'o's future in football showed promise until a secret online relationship sent his life and career spiraling."
7. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
8. Uncharted
"Street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully set out on a dangerous adventure across the globe to find Magellan's lost gold."
9. That's Amor
"After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient."
10. The Gray Man
"When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head."