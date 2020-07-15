Poorly-Reviewed Netflix Movie Has Been Surprisingly Popular

Since making its debut this past weekend, Gina Prince-Bythewood's action film The Old Guard has been a dominant force on Netflix. The movie skyrocketed to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 the day after it was released and has stayed there ever since. All eyes have been on The Old Guard this week, and for good reason. The film has received great reviews and is one of the only legitimate blockbusters of the year. However, there has been another Netflix film that has steadily established itself as one of the most popular of the entire month.

Desperados stars Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad as a woman named Wes who thinks she meets the love of her life, only to not hear from him for days after their first date. She sends him an angry email and then learns he's been in a hospital in Mexico, causing her to take an impromptu trip south of the border with her girlfriends to find the man's resort and delete the message from his phone.

This R-rated comedy has been panned by critics, currently sitting at just 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. The fan vote on IMDb is barely higher than a 5/10. According to most that have watched it, Desperados is not very good, but that hasn't stopped Netflix subscribers from flocking to it in recent weeks.

Desperados appeared in the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix shortly after it was released on July 3rd, and has found a way to stick around ever since. Nearly two weeks later, Desperados is still one of the service's most popular films, currently ranked as the #4 movie on all of Netflix.

You can take a look below at the full list of Top 10 movies on Netflix.