Tons of Netflix Subscribers Are Sharing Their Streaming Suggestions on Twitter

Folks are staying home and social distancing to the best of their abilities as we try to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus. Due to the increased time at home, people are utilizing their streaming services even more than before, burning through their watchlists at incredible rates. With that in mind, some new Netflix movie suggestions may be in order. If that’s the case, Netflix users on Twitter have got your back, as many of them have started sharing their three favorite films streaming on Netflix, offering them up as suggestions for other people.

A viral Twitter challenge has taken place this week, where one user simply lists three movies they love that are currently streaming on Netflix. Then they tag three other people, all of whom are then given the same task, to list three films and tag three other friends.

This has resulted in a slew of free Netflix movie suggestions flooding the Internet. If you want something new to watch, perhaps an older movie you haven’t seen before or an indie film that just appeared on the streaming service, Film Twitter is rising to the task and offering you some great input. The best part? Most of these folks are film writers and critics.

Unsure of what to watch on Netflix today? In the mood for a new movie? Check out what these other Netflix users suggest:

Dolemite Is My Name

Paddleton

Three films to watch on Netflix (recent-indie edition!):



Mr. Roosevelt

20th Century Women



tagging @danirat @ValerieComplex @clintworthing https://t.co/kh93mTgWrV — jon negroni (@JonNegroni) March 19, 2020

Paris Is Burning

Three films to watch on Netflix:



THE INVITATION

20th CENTURY WOMEN



tagging @TomiLaffly @kimbermyers @Carlos_Film https://t.co/o57mouoZ9P — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) March 19, 2020

A Separation

Her

The Queen

The Last Days of Chez Nous

The Other Side of the Wind



Tagging @Karaszewski @JoelleMonique @Curt_Holman



Three films to watch on Netflix. #FilmAFriend https://t.co/qGuJ5cU2mH — Alonso Duralde 🌹🎄 (@ADuralde) March 18, 2020

Mystic River

Hot Rod

God’s Own Country

Three films to watch on Netflix:



God’s Own Country

Obvious Child

The Edge of Seventeen



tagging @ashleybwells @kmc1213 @jltet14 https://t.co/u1zNjr0mzv — Kimber Myers (@kimbermyers) March 19, 2020

There Will Be Blood

Room

A Serious Man

Candyman@MichelleAsci and @itsaishawhite, what are y’all’s picks?



Three Films to Watch on Netflix #filmafriend https://t.co/03YBXYo3bQ — Harper W. Harris (@HarperWHarris) March 19, 2020

American Honey