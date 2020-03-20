Tons of Netflix Subscribers Are Sharing Their Streaming Suggestions on Twitter

Folks are staying home and social distancing to the best of their abilities as we try to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus. Due to the increased time at home, people are utilizing their streaming services even more than before, burning through their watchlists at incredible rates. With that in mind, some new Netflix movie suggestions may be in order. If that’s the case, Netflix users on Twitter have got your back, as many of them have started sharing their three favorite films streaming on Netflix, offering them up as suggestions for other people.
A viral Twitter challenge has taken place this week, where one user simply lists three movies they love that are currently streaming on Netflix. Then they tag three other people, all of whom are then given the same task, to list three films and tag three other friends.
This has resulted in a slew of free Netflix movie suggestions flooding the Internet. If you want something new to watch, perhaps an older movie you haven’t seen before or an indie film that just appeared on the streaming service, Film Twitter is rising to the task and offering you some great input. The best part? Most of these folks are film writers and critics.
Unsure of what to watch on Netflix today? In the mood for a new movie? Check out what these other Netflix users suggest:
Dolemite Is My Name
Ex Machina
Moonlight
Paddleton
Paddleton
Mr. Roosevelt
20th Century Women
Paris Is Burning
PARIS IS BURNING
THE INVITATION
20th CENTURY WOMEN
A Separation
A Serious Man
Blue Ruin
Her
Her
The Witch
Pan’s Labyrinth
The Queen
The Last Days of Chez Nous
The Other Side of the Wind
Mystic River
Blue Valentine
Purple Rain
Hot Rod
Steve Jobs
Her
God’s Own Country
God’s Own Country
Obvious Child
The Edge of Seventeen
There Will Be Blood
Drive
Zodiac
Room
A Serious Man
American Honey
– AMERICAN HONEY
– SCREAM 2
– PARIS IS BURNING
