Netflix Is About To Lose a Lot of HBO and Disney Shows

While every streaming service is vying for your attention, there are still quite a few shows and films crossing over between companies. That’s especially true for Netflix, which has a host of HBO Max and Disney shows on the platform, but the service is about to lose quite a few shows from each as deals for those projects expire (What’s On Netflix). If those licenses are renewed, then they could end up staying on Netflix for a while longer, but as of now, there are 7 HBO shows leaving, 13 Disney shows leaving, and 17 ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries leaving as well.

You can find the full list of titles in the rundown below, but some of the biggest names leaving the derive include Six Feet Under, Sex and the City, This is Us, White Collar, How I Met Your Mother, Archer, and Home Improvement, though there are many more heading out if their license isn’t renewed. On the 30 for 30 side, there are some big documentaries leaving, including The Fab Five, Celtics vs Lakers, OJ Made in America, and Lance. There’s also some wrestling-adjacent documentaries leaving, including Nature Boy and This Was the XFL. You can find the full list of departing series and documentaries below.

HBO Shows Leaving Netflix

Insecure (Seasons 1–5) – Departing July 3, 2025

Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief – Departing July 5, 2025

Ballers (Seasons 1–5) – Departing August 15, 2025

Band of Brothers – Departing September 15, 2025

The Pacific – Departing September 15, 2025

Six Feet Under (Seasons 1–5) – Departing November 1, 2025

Sex and the City (Seasons 1–6) – Departing June 30, 2026

Disney Shows Leaving Netflix

The Wonder Years – Departing July 1, 2025

This is Us – Departing July 8, 2025

My Wife & Kids – Departing August 5, 2025

The Resident – Departing September 4, 2025

White Collar – Departing October 1, 2025

Reba – Departing November 6, 2025

Archer – Departing November 13, 2025

How I Met Your Mother – Departing December 3, 2025

Lost – Departing January 1, 2026

Prison Break – Departing January 29, 2026

The Hughleys – Departing March 2, 2026

The Bernie Mac Show – Departing July 1, 2026

Home Improvement – Departing August 1, 2026

ESPN 30 for 30 Documentaries Leaving Netflix

30 for 30: Nature Boy – Departing February 5th, 2026

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – Departing February 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: The Fab Five – Departing March 17th, 2026

30 for 30: Survive and Advance – Departing March 17th, 2026

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner – Departing March 17th, 2026

30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America – Departing April 12th, 2026

30 for 30: Broke – Departing May 6th, 2026

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: This Magic Moment – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Once Brothers – Departing June 1st, 2026

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius – Departing June 3rd, 2026

30 for 30: Lance – Departing June 3rd, 2026

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts – Departing September 16th, 2026

30 for 30: This Was the XFL – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Sole Man – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Bad Boys – Departing December 2nd, 2026

Which titles are you hoping stick around on Netflix?