Every Movie and Show Leaving Netflix in July 2023

There are some changes coming to Netflix in July. Just like with every month, July will see some turnover to Netflix's constantly rotating library of movies and TV shows. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the complete list of titles making their way to the service over the course of the month. Unfortunately, that announcement also came with the news that several titles will also be leaving Netflix's roster.
Throughout the month of July, plenty of popular movies and shows will be dropping out of the lineup. On the heels of Extraction 2 being another smash hit, the Chris Hemsworth-starring action movie 12 Strong will be leaving Netflix. Other titles on their way out include Skyfall, Underworld, The Wedding Date, and the Ip Man franchise.
Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2023
Leaving 7/9/23
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 7/12/23
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving 7/14/23
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving 7/20/23
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving 7/23/23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 7/24/23
Serenity
Leaving 7/25/23
August: Osage County
Leaving 7/31/23
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworld
What's Coming to Netflix in July?
While there are a lot of titles leaving Netflix next month, there will also be plenty of new additions. You can check out the full list of new arrivals here. Below, you can check out the movies being added to the service on July 1st.
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
What are you most looking forward to checking out on Netflix next month? Which of the departures are you most disappointed to see leaving? Let us know in the comments!