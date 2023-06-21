Every Movie and Show Leaving Netflix in July 2023

There are some changes coming to Netflix in July. Just like with every month, July will see some turnover to Netflix's constantly rotating library of movies and TV shows. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the complete list of titles making their way to the service over the course of the month. Unfortunately, that announcement also came with the news that several titles will also be leaving Netflix's roster.

Throughout the month of July, plenty of popular movies and shows will be dropping out of the lineup. On the heels of Extraction 2 being another smash hit, the Chris Hemsworth-starring action movie 12 Strong will be leaving Netflix. Other titles on their way out include Skyfall, Underworld, The Wedding Date, and the Ip Man franchise.

Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2023

Leaving 7/9/23

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 7/12/23

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving 7/14/23

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving 7/20/23

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Leaving 7/23/23

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 7/24/23

Serenity

Leaving 7/25/23

August: Osage County

Leaving 7/31/23

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Underworld

What's Coming to Netflix in July?

While there are a lot of titles leaving Netflix next month, there will also be plenty of new additions. You can check out the full list of new arrivals here. Below, you can check out the movies being added to the service on July 1st.

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

What are you most looking forward to checking out on Netflix next month? Which of the departures are you most disappointed to see leaving? Let us know in the comments!